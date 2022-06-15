I received a question the other day concerning why we run certain columnists on the opinion page.
The person did not elaborate on why the question was being asked, whether it was an implied objection, praise or simply curiosity.
My brief answer was that we use them because they are Mississippi columnists who usually write about Mississippi issues.
Of course, there is more to it.
Mainly, the columnists we use are the ones readily available to us (and cost us nothing, which, unfortunately, is a factor as well).
That they are widely read is both good and bad, in the sense that they have a track record, but also it means that there is a good chance the reader will see them elsewhere, making them redundant.
My preference would be that we have at least two local columnists a week and several letters to the editor rather than relying on non-local columnists.
That has not happened in a long time.
Occasionally, someone will ask us to write about some complaint, concern or even something good, but they rarely are willing to write a letter or column themselves.
It used to be that people just did not want their names attached to any opinion, perhaps for fear it would not sit well with neighbors or bosses. We got a lot of “concerned citizens” who were not concerned enough to attach their names.
Others may be worried about the quality of their writing, although the letters and opinions we have received have generally been quite acceptable.
Another reason for the columns we use is simply that no one has said anything about changing them. We’re not opposed to possible change; it just hasn’t come up lately.
I can’t guarantee we will use them but, if you have other columnists to suggest, we certainly can look into them and their availability.
I could perhaps understand people’s reticence in writing a letter in the past.
Now, though, that makes no sense when people are willing to hurl thoughts and opinions, no matter how incorrect, vacuous, or potentially embarrassing, into so-called social media where they will stay and be available essentially forever, open to trolling and misappropriation.
If they are willing to do that, why not a letter to the editor or guest opinion?
And that leads to perhaps my last answer as to why we run the columnists we do. Is that no one else locally is willing to step up and do it.
We always still welcome and encourage comments from the public, even if they are critical of us at times. People do read letters and comments from people they know, or even sort of know.
Also, how else will we know how we are doing and, more to the point, how well our community is doing.
We can’t solve problems if the problems are not presented, or honor those who do good work if we are not aware of them.
Send us your suggestions or, even better, send us your opinions.