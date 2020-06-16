We are featuring a truly unique sport this week in our local Dudy North Wiffle Ball League that plays their game down on South Central here in New Albany.
They just celebrated their one year anniversary with a tournament on Friday and after interviewing Lewis Creekmore about the various aspects of their sport, it brings back memories of how we played ball back when I was growing up.
The majority of our games in my community were played in a cow pasture and those friends that didn't have pastures just had to get by with whatever yard they had. Anything that wasn't fastened or tied down and was close to the size of a base was considered and put to use.
Most of the time we didn't have a backstop so a good bit of time was spent chasing after the pitched ball while an outfield fence was definitely out of the question.
If we had 4-5 players per side that was considered a full roster, but most games had more like 2-3 players on each team. A lot of strategy went into where the defense placed the fielders with such limited resources and very well could mean the difference between an out or an extra-base hit.
Our crew gradually moved up to the big time as we had a little community team that would practice and play over at Mr. John Simpson's pasture that served as a baseball and softball complex all the while meeting the needs of their herd of cattle as well. We actually had a backstop there and I seem to remember that it was chicken wire on hardwood poles.
We had multiple teams that used the pasture, our youth team, an older team of mostly high schools guys, men's church softball team and there may have been a ladies softball team too, I'm having trouble remembering about that one.
A few years later, the softball games moved to Mr. Roy Yates property on my road and games went on there for several years. Again, it was all about ball and community as our local church team played other church and community teams. Lots of great memories happened there as well.
The fields served as a good gathering place for lots of our community members and apparently the Dudy North league is serving that same purpose as well.
There's not a time that I don't drive by the old ball fields that I don't think of all the good times that I had with friends and neighbors back in the day. Lots of good memories of ball games and people.
Hopefully our Dudy North Wiffle Ball League will provide the same fun, friends, fellowship and memories for our local youth. It's a really good thing and I am glad to see how it has brought so many young people together by playing a game and having fun.