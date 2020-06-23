Oxford, MS (38655)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.