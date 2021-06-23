NEW ALBANY • Herman Windham, owner of Windham TV and Appliance in New Albany, said his business is a great place to buy all types of appliances for the home.
“We’ve got the only service in town,” Windham said. “We’re the only ones that work on everything we sell.”
Located at 131 W. Bankhead St. in downtown New Albany, Windham TV and Appliance has been open 53 years.
The business has been in its current location since 1972 and before that was located on Main Street.
The business started in 1968 upstairs at Phyfer Furniture Company, which is the current location of Union Appliance and Furniture on West Main Street.
Initially, he and his brother-in-law were partners in the TV repair business.
“Then we graduated into the appliance business,” Windham said.
His brother-in-law passed away in 1980.
Windham TV and Appliance sells all types of appliances from brand names such as KitchenAid, Maytag, Whirlpool and Frigidaire.
Delivery and installation are also available. The business sells washers, dryers, stoves, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves and dishwashers.
Windham said he must enjoy this line of work because “I’ve been here a long time. It’s made me a good living.”
He likes to meet the people and help them with their appliance needs.
Windham grew up in Blue Mountain, and his parents were farmers who raised cotton and corn. He has been in New Albany the last 53 years.
Windham helped out on the family farm until he was 19 years old. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam for one year. He was with the 22nd Infantry.
When he returned home from Vietnam, he attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and then Allied Electronics in Memphis.
He said New Albany is the best place he’s ever lived, saying it’s a clean town with low crime and good schools.
Windham and his wife, Dorothy, have a son named Robbie Windham, who owns Windham Body Shop in New Albany
Windham said he is going to keep his business going as long as he can, adding that he stays “awful busy” all year.
Currently, the business is selling lots of appliances and air conditioners and doing many service calls as well.
Windham TV and Appliance has about six or seven employees.
“We’re the only place in North Mississippi that works on TVs,” Windham said.
Windham TV and Appliance is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The business can be reached at 662-534-9718 and its website address is www.shopwindhamappliance.com.