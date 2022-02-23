Now that the Tanglefoot Trail has been open for several years, it’s becoming easier for New Albany residents to take it for granted.
A recent chat with five outgoing, exuberant Wisconsin sisters who came to ride the trail helped give one a better outsider’s perspective of the value of this resource.
Three of them came here last year, liked it, come back this year with two more sisters, and say they probably will be back again.
They are, in no particular order, Terry Harrington, a public health retiree from Waupaca; Diane Dickinson, a semi-retired psychotherapist from Stevens Point; Missy Thompson, a material handler from Iola; Rebecca “Bexter” Thompson, a CNA at the King Veteran Home in Waupaca; and Beth Krogwold, a graphic designer and art director from Scandinavia.
Their experience also shows how a little hospitality can go a long way.
Terry, Diane and Missy were the first to visit.
Bike riding is a fairly serious hobby for them and they were seeking new experiences.
Terry said they settled on the Tanglefoot Trail because, “It’s one of the longest paved trails. A lot of them are gravel. It’s a safety issue.”
They made the 12-hour drive and stayed at the Tallahatchie Townhouse (formerly the One Night Stand), which essentially joins the trail off Camp Street.
As they were riding the trail they encountered New Albanian Hudson Hickman on his bike and he stopped.
“I usually try to meet and talk with people I see,” Hickman said. They exchanged information and said they would be in touch.
As it turned out, the three had been told at Ciao Chow Restaurant that New Albany has a Hollywood celebrity, and who should they run into but Hickman (a far-from-retired producer and recent Emmy winner).
After they returned to their house, they Googled Hickman, Diane said. “We stalked him,” Missy added.
To their surprise, Hudson and his wife, Susan, brought the sisters a gift basket with champagne, Sugaree’s treats and High Point coffee.
A friendship was cemented and after the sisters returned to Wisconsin, they stayed in touch with the Hickmans, exchanging Christmas cards, and they let the Hickmans know they would be not only coming back, but bringing their other two sisters.
Three of the sisters are staying two weeks while the two others could only stay one, having left this past Friday.
They say they cannot get over the degree of Southern hospitality they have experienced.
“This is the friendliest town,” Diane said.
When asked for some specific things they like about our community, as well as things we can do to improve visits, they had several comments.
Diane likes the number of bike racks near the plaza and welcome center but Beth had trouble finding one near one of the restaurants where they ate, finally seeing one mostly hidden around the side of a building. They also appreciated that motorists stopped for them when they needed to cross a street, but noted the lack of practical bike lanes around town.
They would like to see more alternative places to stay as opposed to hotels.
Terry said that with five of them a hotel is less practical, requiring several rooms, and keeping up with their relatively heavy electric bikes is more difficult in a hotel.
This year they are staying at a relatively new BNB on Apple Street, a renovated home. “This way we can be together, or apart,” she said. They can cook, have room and a secure place for bikes.
A shortcoming is information about what to do, where to eat, shopping and so forth.
Diane said with some frustration they were finally able to find a map of Tanglefoot Trail in Tupelo, but had to rely on talking with people to learn about local attractions.
They noted the trail welcome center was closed and they were not aware they could get information and an abundance of help at the city welcome center in the old post office.
“Definitely more signs,” Bexter said.
Perhaps surprisingly, Diane said they wished they could have found more New Albany or Tanglefoot Trail souvenirs to take home with them. One shop did have something like mugs with bicycles on them, but that was about it. They are carrying home a load of purchases from Sugaree’s, however.
They also wish the trail had more location signs, telling riders where they are and how far to the next way station, they said, although they do appreciate the way station amenities (they say there is an application that will help locate one on the trail).
The sisters are unusual in that all five ride electric bikes, although that may herald a growing trend.
Last year, only one of the sisters had an e-bike and the other two were riding more traditional bikes. “We decided we liked them so much we all got them,” Diane said.
“We like them, particularly at this stage of our lives,” she continued. In addition to being easier, “it also means we can see more, go more places.” By the way, they have named their bikes: Terry’s is Pegasus, Diane’s is Lila Misty, Missy’s is Sassa Fras, Bexter’s is Putz Bolt and Beth’s is Minnie Pearl.
The electric bikes are not cheap. The least expensive one they have cost about $1,500 while others can cost four times that or more.
The electric bikes are heavier, maybe as much as 50 pounds, but can go about 40 miles on an overnight charge. “It depends on the terrain.” Some use the motors to assist, others have full throttles.
Nowadays, the electric bikes are harder to obtain. “It may be due to the pandemic, with more people interested in riding,” one said. In fact, Bexter is still waiting on one on back order.
The sisters have ridden on a couple of trails in their home state, which has many trails, but few paved and as long as Tanglefoot.
The Elroy Sparta State Trail is more than 32 miles long and has three long, dark tunnels. One is seven-tenths of a mile and unlighted. Not seeing can be a problem. Beth had a duck fly up in front of her, causing her to grab her brakes and going flying over the handlebars. While trying to brace herself by extending an arm, she broke that arm in the fall.
“This is considered the first trail in the country,” Terry said.
They also rode the St. Germain, which is 12 miles long and paved with asphalt. It is connected to the 50-mile Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail.
The sisters have eaten, shopped and spent money here for what will be three weeks total as of this weekend. They say they plan to return and there is little doubt they will tell family and friends about their time here.
Much of this good will and revenue for the community might not have happened without the kindliness of first one, and then other local residents, regardless of the physical assets the community has. That made a difference and shows in a practical way how important personal friendly interaction is.
“There is Southern hospitality everywhere,” Diane said. “It’s a real thing.”