New Albany and Union County are becoming more and more a tourism destination with plans to add to the resources we already have.
One aspect that may not come to mind readily and is still comparatively new is agritourism.
In fact, the Union County area is home to several thriving agri-tourism businesses.
One of the oldest and most successful is Wise Family Farm. Stanley Wise, the person most responsible, talked about agritourism at the Union County Heritage Museum recently.
“It’s the fastest-growing part of tourism in the U.S.,” he said, adding a benefit is that, “It’s almost recession-proof.”
Wise Family Farm has grown to have a plethora of activities and draws people from all over North Mississippi and beyond. It started fairly simply and, in part, as an effort at self-preservation.
The Wise farm was successful for years but then things changed. “Interest rates put us out of business,” Wise said. “Farming changed, had to change, to survive.”
His first foray into agritourism was the creation of a corn maze – a complicated series of labyrinthic paths cut into thickly planted tall corn. You walk in and try to figure out how to get out (some have to eventually be rescued) Wise drew out a design and used a GPS device to help actually cut the maze (later, the mazes would have unique complex designs and reflect schools or pop culture).
That first maze was actually sort of a teaching tool.
“I learned corn mazes to tell farmers how to add enterprise, not depend on swings of agriculture market,” he said. He has since become the corn maze and agri-tourism guru, speaking and helping with mazes all around the country.
Wise was a long-time Extension Service County Agent and he was ready to get back to farming, but he also wanted to continue to educate.
“So, now, we bring in school kids and teach them about agriculture and more,” he said.
One might not think about it, but Wise noted, “In the U. S., we are five generations removed from the farm. Most people don’t understand anything about what farms do.”
Kids, and many adults, know nothing about picking cotton or milking cows, for instance. They may not even have a clear idea where much of their food comes from.
Wise Family Farm is essentially selling an experience that most visitors simply do not have.
“It’s educational, fun and makes memories,” he said. “Agritourism is growing.”
Wise Family Farm is a real working farm in addition to its agritourism aspect. That helps and Wise tries to find ways to incorporate farming activities in an entertaining way.
“Kids like to get their hands on things,” he said. He offered a benchmark as to how successful his events are: “They put their telephones up,” he said of his young visitors.
Agri-tourism is a good way to keep a farm going and a family together during a tough agriculture climate. It can be profitable and if one already has a working farm, there may not be so much of an initial investment.
It isn’t for everyone, though.
“My daughter in 2016 decided she wanted to take over the farm,” he said. “She’s good with the farm, not as good with people.”
“Agri-tourism requires people skills,” he said. “A love for serving people, being a leader and motivator, having a sense of humor, a strong work ethic, physical stamina. Problem solvers enjoy this type of work.”
Wise said if one is considering going into agritourism, there are questions to be asked.
“Are you willing to learn new skills? Can you commit the time?” he asked. “Will your family be involved? Do you have an outgoing personality? If not, who in your family does?”
“Can you give up your privacy? Can you change your mindset from a farmer to a tour guide and educator? Can you go from selling your crop to marketing your crop?”
If the answers are yes, agritourism can increase income and add value to farm products. It can
educate the public about agriculture. It can keep the family on the farm and involve multiple generations. It can be a source of fun and pride.
When Wise first began work on his first corn maze, his father was skeptical, more so because it was taking his best pea patch.
“Son, I think that sure is foolishness,” his father finally told him.
Then, 3,000 people came that fall. His father was sold on the idea, became an active participant and loved telling stories about the farm to everyone.
While the corn maze was the first attraction, Wise says that now it is value-added. “People come for the farm,” he said.
The opportunities are nearly endless, limited only by the imagination. Growing and picking pumpkins has been successful. So has cotton picking, a country store, play equipment made from farm equipment, haunted hayrides, concerts, sunflower and other flower picking, paint ball, various classes, fee hunting or fishing, on and on. The growing interest in locally-sourced food offers even more opportunities.
“We could not make it on that 80 acres,” he said, but with creativity and persistence, Wise Family Farm is flourishing.
“It’s about the future of agriculture and making people supporters,” he said. “Every farm has a story and what we do in agritourism is tell it.”