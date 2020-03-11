Wise anniversary photo

Lamar and Martha Wise

Lamar and Martha Wise will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on Saturday, March 14th at Wise Farms in the Shady Grove Community. A picnic themed day with food and games will be hosted by family and friends from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. All friends and family are invited. No gifts please, your presence is gift enough. Due to excess rain it may be moved to nearby Bethany Primitive Baptist Church at 4905 Hwy 346, Pontotoc MS 38863.

david.johnson@journalinc.com

