CUMBERLAND - East Webster surrendered an early touchdown on the opening kickoff, but the Wolverines came back to defeat East Union 42-20 on Friday at their homecoming game.
East Union's Micah Fulgham gave the visiting Urchins an early bump as he gathered in the kickoff and weaved his way through the Wolverine kickoff team for 77 yards and the score. Edgar Zapata added the extra point for the 7-0 lead.
East Webster then proceeded to reel off three consecutive touchdowns and the teams went to the half with the Wolverines leading the Urchins 21-7.
The duo of Trace Helms and Steven Betts did the scoring for East Webster as Helms raced 52 yards for the first score, then caught a Betts pass of 36 yards for the second TD. Betts ran nine yards for the third score.
East Webster picked up the scoring in the third quarter as Zy Ford ran 51 and 35 yards for touchdowns to help pad the lead to 35-7.
Colton Plunk finally broke free for an 11 yard touchdown with 2:54 left in the third period and Zapata's PAT made it 35-14.
Betts scored the final East Webster touchdown right before the quarter ended and the Wolverines led 42-14 after three.
Plunk scampered in for the game's final score from 10 yards out for the final verdict of 42-20.
Plunk again led the Urchins in rushing with 154 yards on 23 carries and 2 TDs. Fulgham had five carries for 31 yards, Hayden Roberts carried four time for 28 yards and Hayden Frazier had five yards on three rushes.
Roberts was 5 of 15 passing for 40 yards. Plunk had two catches for seven yards, Collin Stephens had one reception for four yards, and Bishop had one reception for four yards.
East Union will host Hatley on Friday night. The Tigers are 1-2 on the season after defeating Mantachie 28-14 last week.
Kickoff will be at 7:00.