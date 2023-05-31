Monday, May 22, about 1:30 p.m., a warrant for aggravated assault was issued for Laura Ann Marie Patrick, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
She is a white female, 29, 5’7,’’120 pounds, black hair, small frame, and light complexion. She does not have a current address, but known to stay around the Moss Hill Drive area, Eastwood Properties (formally Resthaven on East Bankhead).
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222, Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941, or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.
“I want to thank the citizens of New Albany for helping in this case. Literally within five minutes of the original post, I received information from numerous people that led to the identification of this person,” Chief Robertson said this week.
Patrick is charged connection with a case in which a woman assaulted several customers with pepper spray at the New Albany Wal-Mart Thursday morning, May 11, Chief Robertson said this week.
Two female victims told officers they were about to leave the store about 10:35 a.m. when they walked by a woman sitting a bench in the entrance area of the general merchandise side.
As the victims were exiting, the woman casually got up from the bench and sprayed them, Chief Robertson said.
The victims reported trouble breathing, but were treated and released from EMS care at the scene.
Police are investigating a report the woman may have tried to spray two other people in the store as well, the chief said.
Both victims said they didn’t know the woman or why she assaulted them.
Store surveillance camera footage indicated the woman walking with what appears to be a spray can in her left hand, and also sitting on the bench with her hands together and the can not visible.
She was dropped off at the store by someone in a black Nissan pick-up truck, then picked up by someone in a white four-door sedan after spraying the victims, according to the footage.
