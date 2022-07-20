WoodmenLife Chapter 1456 in New Albany recently showed appreciation to the New Albany Fire Departments by stocking their freezer with meals.
Shown in the first photos are Justin Howard, Jack Whiteside, Jared Dillard, and Justin Price, Sales Representative who said, “We appreciate all that our firefighters do to keep our family and communities safe.”
In the second photo, Sales Representative Justin Price, presents a U.S. flag to the New Albany Fire Department. Present were Khallid Norfleet, Mavrick Coltharp, Mark Sides and Justin Price.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&