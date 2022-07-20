WoodmenLife Chapter 1456 in New Albany recently showed appreciation to the New Albany Fire Departments by stocking their freezer with meals. 

Shown in the first photos are Justin Howard, Jack Whiteside, Jared Dillard, and Justin Price, Sales Representative who said, “We appreciate all that our firefighters do to keep our family and communities safe.”

In the second photo, Sales Representative Justin Price, presents a U.S. flag to the New Albany Fire Department.  Present were  Khallid Norfleet, Mavrick Coltharp, Mark Sides and Justin Price. 

