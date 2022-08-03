Purchase Access

The National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc., has selected River Woods of New Albany as a recipient of a graduate scholarship for the 2022-23academic year.  Woods attends Delta State University where shewill continueworking on a Master of Counseling in Education. Riverpreviously earned a degreein Social Work from the University of Mississippi.

