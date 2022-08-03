The National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc., has selected River Woods of New Albany as a recipient of a graduate scholarship for the 2022-23academic year. Woods attends Delta State University where shewill continueworking on a Master of Counseling in Education. Riverpreviously earned a degreein Social Work from the University of Mississippi.
Woods has worked with children for many years in summer programs. Due to her desire to serve others and a true love for children, this scholarship will help her attain her goal as a counselor.
Begun in 1962, the NAJA Graduate Scholarship Program has awarded 579 grants totaling almost $1,437,504. Awards are given to persons pursuing graduate level studies in fields which address the special needs of children and youth. Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired, and gifted and talented.
Award recipients may attend the U.S. college or university of their choice. Applicants must be a permanent U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of states with chapters of nonprofit Junior Auxiliary. Those states are Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, and Missouri.
Junior Auxiliary is an organization dedicated to rendering charitable services beneficial to the general public, with particular emphasis on children. The primary purpose of the scholarship program is to present a gift to the children who utimately benefit from the advance schooling of the NAJA Scholarship recipient.
The NAJA Graduate Scholarship program is supported by contributions from Junior Auxiliary Chapters, the National Association, and memorials and honorary gifts from individuals and groups. Information about the scholarships is available ONLY from the NAJA website at www.najanet.org from September 1 to February 1.
