A work day has been planned this Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Murrah Road.
The long-neglected cemetery is the oldest in the city and has been essentially abandoned more than 75 years.
Efforts are now being made to clean, restore and preserve the historic site.
A sign has been placed there to identify the cemetery and the next step is to clean the area and possibly identify gravesites. Eventually a central memorial may be added and perhaps even a fence.
A Boy Scout group with Scout leader Chris Rowan will be there and coordinator Cathy Garrett is asking all interested folks to join them. “Bring gloves, rakes, hoes, and any piece of equipment suitable for cleaning underbrush and overgrowth,” she said. “Trash bags, bug spray, and water will be provided.”
Volunteers are asked to park at the back parking lot of Hillcrest Baptist Church and walk across Murrah Road to the sign.
Work will start at 8 a.m. and people can show up then or whenever is good for them. “We’ll work until we clear all the limbs and take it down to the dirt,” she said.
“I believe this is an event of historical significance. We are restoring and preserving a piece of our beloved city’s early history and acknowledging the lives of those who came and struggled before us,” Garrett said.