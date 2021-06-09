NEW ALBANY • The New Albany Fire Department has worked several wrecks and fires in recent days, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
The following are capsule summaries of the events:
On Tuesday, June 1, NAFD and Southeast Union FD trained in the training facility heat building with live fire and heat to simulate search, rescue, and fire suppression.
Wednesday, June 2, was a day of vehicle accidents and fire calls.
In the early morning hours NAFD Rescue and Southeast Union FD were dispatched to Interstate 22 for a one-vehicle accident with entrapment. Crews arrived and assisted with removal of one patient for Baptist EMS crews. One person was transported to Baptist Memorial for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There were two other accidents in same area, but neither required medical or fire assistance.
A passing thunderstorm brought with it severe lightning, which kept firefighters busy with calls.
Lightning caused several fire alarm activations and fire or lightning issues with three structures – one with fire and a gas line, one with what appeared to be a direct hit from lightning, and the home next door with some electrical issues.
The home on Magnolia that took a direct hit had damage and the home next to it may have had some minor damage to be determined, firefighters said.
The home that had the gas line and fire did not sustain any structural damage that firefighters could see at the time.
Several other alarm calls were thunderstorm related. Firefighters remind the public that excessive amounts of rain on the roadways and lightning are dangerous. They urged the public to always be alert, aware, and safe.
On May 31 at 9:03 p.m., the Union County Search & Rescue Dive Team assisted Tippah County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries & Parks with a body recovery at Lake Mohawk.
On May 15 at 5:49 p.m., Union County Search and Rescue conducted a mock search to bring to an end a weeklong Overland Search & Rescue class.
This class included map reading, compass orientating, rope and rigging training, and patient packaging. There were about 20 students who are members of Fire Departments in Union and Lee counties, two Union County Supervisors, Civil Air Patrol Cadets from Tupelo participated in the mock search.
Union County EMA Director and Mississippi Homeland Security Instructor Curt Clayton and New Albany Fire/Rescue Captain Richie Bryant led the class.