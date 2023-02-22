The Union County School Board of Trustees recently named Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner as Superintendent, effective July 1, following the announced retirement of Superintendent Russell Taylor.
This past week, Faulkner said that the board has also named West Union Principal Jamey Wright as new Assistant Superintendent. Troy Trout will assume the position of West Union principal.
Both Wright and Trout are educators familiar to Union Countians through their backgrounds in county and city schools.
Wright was principal at New Albany Elementary School and worked at Ripley as well. “When I decided to go to New Albany I took his place,” Faulkner said. “He came to Union County as principal at West Union. Well, when I decided to come back to the county to take this role, Jamey went back to New Albany and took my place again.”
“That’s kind of ironic that me and him have kind of flip-flopped and here we are going to be working together like this,” she said. “Jamey was actually a teacher in Union County before he went to New Albany as principal and then he left New Albany and went to Ripley and then he came back to us.”
Trout was a teacher, special education director and alternative school director in New Albany, was New Albany Boys and Girls Club director, assistant principal and, this year, principal at Hickory Flat.
“I’ve known him for a long time. We had master classes together,” Faulkner said. “He’s somebody who’s been on my radar for a long time and I’m proud it worked out we were able to get him in Union County.”
“Jamey’s already doing stuff to help me. He’s going to be over transportation next year so right now he’s driving to Biloxi to the transportation director conference,” she said, adding, “But he does have obligations to the school until June 30 and then Troy will have to finish out his contract at Hickory Flat as well.”
Faulkner, who currently is curriculum coordinator in addition to assistant superintendent, said, “Jamey’s role is going to be a little bit different from what mine is.”
“I’m over curriculum as assistant superintendent and I’m going to put Matt Thompson over curriculum and so Jamey is going to be over transportation. He’s going to be over safety,” she said. “He’s going to be over federal programs and of course he’s going to help me day-to-day with being mentor to principals and assistant principals. He’s got a whole list of things to do but curriculum is such a huge part of my job that I’m kind of taking that off him and giving him more things that I think he would be good at such as transportation.”
“We’ve never really had a true transportation director,” she said. “Miss Judith here at the office does all the paperwork and stuff and then Charlie at the bus shop will help with bus turnarounds and stuff but that’s one thing that I’ve always felt like we needed was a transportation director and a safety director.”
Some of Faulkner’s goals as superintendent have been achieved or are in progress while others are in the future.
For instance, the district now has school resource officers at each campus and has had them for a few years. More recently, each school has had its own nurse.
“SROs and school nurses were two of the main things when I came back to the district I told Mr. Basil we needed,” she said. “And we have sub nurses in case our regular nurses need to be out we’ve got somebody who can come in and take their place.”
She and the board and administrative team are working on a five-year plan and a focus is on the need for more classrooms at each school. All have buildings more than 60 years old.
Remarkably, the district has not had a bond issue in 40 years and no tax increase in seven years, she noted.
There are some specific projects Faulkner said need addressing.
“Our band hall at Ingomar is just a house,” she said. “And, of course, East Union travels to Ingomar to practice and the kids are sitting on top of each other, they’re sitting in rest rooms and we’ve got to come up with a plan out there to renovate and give them a true band hall so that’s one of our projects that we’re looking at.”
Another project, expansion of the East Union cafeteria, is already under way.
“You know it’s the same size as West Union, and West Union’s population is 600 and something,” she said. East Union’s population is closer to 1,000.
At present, the East Union cafeteria, original to the building, can only serve 225 at a time. They now have to start serving lunch at 10:15 a.m. and don’t finish until 1:30 p.m. or a little after.
“So, this new one we’re doing, you’ve got the cafeteria here, you’ve got your walkway, you’ve got a computer lab and a little speech room here,” she said of the current building layout. “They’re going to tear this completely down and then this open area they’re going to enclose to make another building and they are going to open up the windows,” she said. “It will hold about 350, so that’s something that has been needed in this district quite a while.”
The East Union cafeteria will get new tables and chairs but the kitchen equipment in good shape, she said. The project is being paid for with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Covid funds rather than local tax money.
“And then our windows project is going to be paid for with that too,” Faulkner said. The original windows at West Union and Myrtle will be replaced. “They have asbestos. This summer they took up all the carpet at the schools. And we had lots of carpet and under the carpet was asbestos so we had to have all that abated. It was a fun summer at four schools.”
Most of the renovation will be done this summer.
Buildings do present a continuing challenge to school administrators because many go back to about 1961. “Ingomar has some building that were moved in from old community schools and they’ve added buildings over the years,” she said. “They have a building at Myrtle that is about to fall in. We’re trying to get people out of that building but of it’s on the historical antiquities list, so there’s not a lot we can do to that building. But we’re trying to get it to where we don’t have to use that building at all.”
Not surprisingly, increased emphasis is being placed on career counseling and workforce development.
“Beth Benson is the workforce development coordinator and we share her. We pay half her salary,” Faulkner said. “She is the driving force behind workforce development for both city and county. She was our career coach last year and then we decided to have that position.”
“We have three career coaches,” Faulkner said. “CREATE (the CREATE Foundation) has not replaced Beth but we plan to have four career coaches.”
“We got two career coaches from Accelerate Mississippi. We plan to have four and I’m actually going to ask for two more from them for next year so there’s a good possibility we will have six career coaches in the district,” she said. “The CREATE coaches will be shared among schools. They won’t be at just one school but Accelerate can be at one school. They’re definitely worth the money.”
The county district is also benefitting from cooperation with the New Albany schools.
“We’re going in with New Albany as far as to get the new Innovation Center ready,” Faulkner said. Something that is going to be added to that is a new Toyota augmented reality training lab.
“We’re going to Indiana in April to view a school that is already using the Toyota 4T program,” she said. “And then we’re going the 24th to Memphis. Toyota has paid for us to get involved in Junior Achievement so there’s a center in Memphis that JA sponsors and it’s called BizTown. It’s where sixth graders go up there and they basically run a town and they get different jobs and they have to figure out how to run the town so we’re going to tour that before our kids actually do it.”
“There’s a JA curriculum starting in kindergarten all the way through high school and there’s another component of it called “JA in a Day” and we’re actually going to try to do that before the school year is over,” she said. “So, what that is, is community people come in and they do JA in a day and they actually run the school and the teachers are just there to help. Your volunteers come in and run the school.”
“There’s a lot of different components to Junior Achievement and we’re excited that Toyota has put the money in for us to be able to participate,” she said.
Arts support will continue and Falkner said she is excited about this year’s county musical, which will be “Willy Wonka” and will be presented Oct. 6-8.
Another program Faulkner is interest in offers a completely different career opportunity. “We’re working toward establishing JROTC in the county schools,” she said. “We had a meeting this past week and someone from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office and Sen. Roger Wicker’s office and someone from Rep. Trent Kelly’s office were here talking with us about the program saying they would support us if we decided to do it. So, that is definitely on my radar.”
She had been interested in JROTC seven years ago when she returned to the county district but the Mississippi Department of Education said the county could not have one because there could only be so many in an area and New Albany already had one.
“But since then, Lafayette has one and Oxford has one, but different branches, so I think it’s fine as long as they are different branches,” she said. “New Albany has Air Force so we’re probably going to do Army.”
She believes with the support of the legislators, “The funding will be taken care of if we can just find the participation of students. Logistically we would have to work out the location with four schools,” she said.
Planning and goal-setting will continue up until the fall session and beyond.
“We’re actually going to do a retreat this summer with our administrative team,” she said. “We’re going to go Pickwick and do a lot of team-building exercises and talk about the coming year, the goals, that kind of stuff so I am excited about that.”
She also wants to improve communication about plans and activities, including disseminating summaries of school board action each month to staff and the public.
“I’m not going to come in and change a lot,” she said. “We have good things going on. Of course, I want to add to but not change a lot.”
“We’ve got an exciting future ahead. We’ve got a lot of improvement and stuff that’s going to take place in our district,” Faulkner said. “But I do think Jamey’s going to be a huge asset district-wide and Troy’s going to be an asset as well.”