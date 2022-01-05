Here is a sampling of more stories that appeared on the front page of the New Albany Gazette during the year.
June
City election favors incumbents
Mayor Tim Kent, Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Dale White, Ward 4 Alderman Will Tucker and Alderman-at-Large Keith Conlee were re-elected in the June municipal vote.
Parks Smith won the Ward 1 alderman’s seat vacated by Amy Livingston and Drew Horn won in Ward 2, taking the place of Johnny Anderson. Neither Livingston nor Anderson chose to seek re-election.
The only other New Albany municipal official, Police Chief Chris Robertson, was unopposed.
The Town of Myrtle will have the same mayor and aldermen as in the past four years since no one else ran for office.
The Village of Blue Springs saw Mayor Rita Gentry re-elected but will have a slate of five all-new aldermen.
New Albany Main Street recognized at state meeting
The New Albany Main Street Association was one of seven Main Street associations from Northeast Mississippi recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association Annual Awards Luncheon in Jackson last Thursday. The New Albany Main Street Association was recognized for:
• Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor for Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., owned by Megan and Randall Bynum.
• Best Promotional Retail Event, called Shop the Block.
Said Billye Jean Stroud, the Director of Community Development and the Main Street Association Director this week: “Shop the Block was special because it was designed to relieve our downtown merchants of excess inventory by offering late night shopping to get rid of that inventory. “Merchants who participated gave 10% back to area non-profits during the year-long event. As a result, Main Street and downtown merchants gave over $5,000 to non-profits affected by Covid,” Mrs. Stroud said.
July
Union County School District: Proposed budget requires no tax increase
The Union County Board of Supervisors has accepted the local school district’s Tax Request and Budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Union County School District officials are asking the county to levy sufficient tax millage to raise $5,223,142 in local funds for operation of the district. The amount requires no tax increase, district officials said during the county board’s regular meeting, July 6. The district’s proposed budget for the year ending June 30, 2022, indicates $29,756,954 in total revenues against $29,121,085 in total expenditures. The revenues include $6,675,272 in local tax funds, $17,687,883 in state funds and $5,393,798 from federal money. The $1.4 million difference between the $5.2 million sought in local funds and the $6.6 million in local funds listed in the budget is due to other means of local funds generated by the district. Those funds include admissions, fees, and fundraising at the school level as well as interest, contributions, tuition, and the reimbursement from New Albany Schools for the operation of the countywide bus shop. Additionally, all students will eat free next year in the cafeteria so the only local payments received in the cafeteria will be for any extra sales when students buy food in addition to what is served on the food tray, district officials said. Of the proposed expenditures, $17,941,821 is earmarked for instructional services, $10,066,954 will go to support services, $1,806,341 will go to non-instructional services and $142,001 is to be used for debt service, according to a copy of the budget.
August
Community businessman, icon Tommy Sappington dies
Roy Thomas “Tommy” Sappington, 64, a second-generation downtown business owner and community leader, died of an apparent heart attack Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7 in New Albany. Medical Examiner-Investigator Pam Bowman was told Sappington and his wife, Martha Carol, had closed their store, T. Sappington and Co., about 5 p.m. Their vehicle was stopped at the Tanglefoot Trail intersection on Bankhead Street when Sappington sustained severe medical problems. He was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County and pronounced dead there.
Sappington was a primary proponent of the New Albany Main Street Association, downtown beautification and was an active developer of downtown business space.
Several area residents offered recollections of Sappington this week. New Albany Mayor Tim Kent this week remembered Sappington “as an asset to the city, and as a giver, not a taker. “He brought in a lot of out of town business with his business, and he was very interested in the city and the community. “He tried to help each person who came in his store like that person was his favorite customer. “He was also an excellent wood craftsman; and I believe he sold pieces all over the U. S.” His woodworking skills were good enough to get him named to the Mississippi Craftsman Guild some years ago as the first member from North Mississippi. Concluded Mayor Kent: “In short, he’ll be greatly missed.”
Becca Childers chosen first runner-up in state hospitality competition
Miss New Albany Hospitality Becca Childers was chosen first runner-up in the state competition in Hattiesburg July 11-17. Childers had to compete in preliminary judging that included a panel interview, one-on-one interview and Mississippi speech competition. The onstage competition included the community commercial competition, evening gown competition and interview competition. Contestants were required to do their own hair and makeup at the state competition and had to also sell at least four full pages of advertising in the Mississippi Miss Hospitality program book.
Childers won the New Albany title Feb. 20. This pageant at the Magnolia Civic Center included two categories. The Miss Teen New Albany pageant was for young women ages 13 through 17. Judging was based on evening gown appearance and then active wear. The winner received a $500 scholarship. The Miss New Albany pageant was for women ages 18 through 24. Judging was on a casual get-to-know-you five-minute interview, a 20-second speech on stage promoting New Albany and Union County, and then evening gown. The first runner-up received a $750 scholarship and the winner received a $1,500 scholarship. All the scholarships must be used at Mississippi schools and contestants must live in New Albany or Union County, or if in college have a primary or parents’ address in Union County.
Macie Phyfer was selected to serve as Miss Teen New Albany. Erica Gregory was first runner-up to Miss New Albany and Jodi Parks was second runner-up. Madison Bennett earned the Spirit Award. In the teen category, Landry Kent was first runner-up and Summer Whiteside was second runner-up.
City and county looking at special elections for judge, commission, trustee seats
New Albany and Union County residents may not be over elections this year yet. Although municipal elections in June drew most of the attention, there likely will be three special elections and one regular non-governmental race Nov. 2. The three special elections are to fill two posts vacated by retirement and one vacated by death. Two elections are for circuit judge, one is for county election commissioner and the fourth is for a city school board seat.
The race of most interest to New Albany residents will be for a New Albany school board seat. Four of the five school trustees are appointed by New Albany aldermen. The fifth, however, is elected by voters in what is called the added territory. That is a large part of northeast Union County outside the New Albany city limits, but that is still connected to the city school district. The incumbent city school board member is David Rainey, who is expected to run for re-election.
A second race only involves the First Supervisor’s District in the northwest quarter of the county. Due to the death of Election Commission West Creighton, someone needs to be elected for the rest of his term. The Union County Board of Supervisors appointed Donnie Shuman as interim District 1 Election Commissioner to serve until the election at their May meeting. If Shuman runs and is elected, he (or whoever wins) will fill the office for the rest of the term that runs through 2023.
The remaining two races are for circuit court judge. Thanks to the retirement of two Third Circuit Court District judges, John Gregory and Andrew Howorth, earlier this year, those positions must be filled. The judges appointed to serve until the special election were Gray Tollison in Position One and Kent E. Smith in Position Three.
September
New Albany budget proposal includes 3 percent raise
The public hearing on New Albany’s proposed 2021-2022 budget was held this past week but nobody came – at least to comment on the budget. None of the aldermen had any issue to bring up and no one else present wanted to comment on the budget, which was essentially set at previous called meetings. The city board was expected to meet Tuesday this week for a formal vote, required by law to be seven days after the public hearing. While it is possible some last-minute changes could occur, Mayor Tim Kent said none was expected. The budget as presented does not require a tax increase but does include a three-percent cost-of-living raise for all city employees.
Union County supervisors pass $8.9 million budget
The Union County Board of Supervisors approved a $8.9 million 2021-2022 budget and tax levy at their September meeting. Board President Steve Watson said the budget would not result in a tax increase for county residents. Both Watson and supervisor Sam Taylor recused themselves from voting on the budget because they have relatives who are county employees. About two-thirds of the county’s revenue comes from property and motor vehicle taxes. The tax millage remains at 116.21mills. County schools get 54.79 mills while the remaining 61.42 mills goes for county government. Of that, 34.41 mills is for operation of general government, 9.93 is for road maintenance and 7.70 is for bridge and culverts. Northeast Mississippi Community College receives 5.55 mills and New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults, a state special levy and the Union County Library each receive 1.0 mills. Additionally, there is 0.93 mills for fire protection outside the City of New Albany.
New park director’s goal is to reach beyond traditional youth sports
One might say that newly-named park director Chase Jeter has been preparing for his job for 21 years. “I was a summer boy in 2000,” he said. Jeter worked part-time while in school in New Albany, went to college and has been full time with the park and recreation department the past 14 years. “I started off as just a worker and maintenance and worked my way up,” he said. Jeter began working with various programs as well and taking on more duties. “I have worked under four park directors with four different types of l e a d e r s h i p skills,” he said. “I hope I have learned from each of them.” Jeter became assistant park director in 2017 and has served as interim director since Johnny Epting retired April 30 this year. New Albany aldermen named him permanent director at their past board meeting. The city offers several recreation programs but Jeter wants to do more. “I want to expand what we offer to folks,” he said. “I want to add adult activities and more for children.” The summer has been a busy part of the year with baseball, youth baseball, youth soccer and basketball, but he sees room for more. “I want to expand our offerings to kids who don’t want to play baseball,” he said. “And I want to see more community involvement.” The park and recreation department’s mantra is “healthy lifestyle and leisure opportunities for the community,” which opens it up to many more activities. That can be a challenge with a limited staff size but Jeter says they are up to it.
September
City board set to approve downtown historic district map
New Albany aldermen introduced an ordinance establishing a map delineating a historic preservation district this past week, possibly culminating an effort that has taken more than 11 years. There had been talk about an orderly historic preservation effort in the city for several years before and in 2010 the city board finally passed a Certified Local Government ordinance needed to establish a historical preservation authority. Then the project stalled and would remain in limbo for years. A committee was named, largely consisting of the existing parking committee, but they never really met at first. The commission members, appointed by aldermen, included Terry Young as chairman, Tommy Sappington, Leann Murphy, Laura Dunnam, Jeff Olson, Gayle Rutledge and Logan Rutledge.
Certified Local Government is a joint federal, state and local partnership with the idea that grass-roots efforts are most effective in preserving historical resources.
The historic preservation committee is a product of becoming a CLG city with goals generally of surveying and registering historic properties and districts, enacting and enforcing ordinances to see that historic properties are not harmed, to nominate properties for the National Register of Historic Places, creating design review guidelines and providing assistance in obtaining grants and tax credits for work on historic buildings.
New Albany Main Street recognizes leadership and accomplishment on its 25th anniversary
The New Albany Main Street Association celebrated its 25th anniversary this past week with a program celebrating its accomplishments and honoring community members for outstanding leadership and service. The guest speaker was Thomas Gregory, who is the Mississippi Main Street Coordinator and also is a certified city planner. He spoke to raise awareness of the sometimes-overlooked economic contributions downtowns make in Mississippi, as well as their relative efficiency in creating jobs.
However, one of the main purposes of the meeting was to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to downtown over the past year.
Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud told the group that the organization presents three awards annually. “The Main Street Service Award recognizes an individual or individuals who have contributed services and support to the downtown area,” she said. “This recipient is always ready and willing to do what they can do to assist in any way no matter what time of day or insanity of the request. This award winner has such a passion for their job and New Albany in general.” This year’s recipient is Eric Thomas, New Albany Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator.
Next came the Main Street Revitalization Award. This is given to an individual or individuals that have completed an outstanding historical preservation project that has made a positive impact on downtown New Albany,” Stroud said. She noted there were no major renovations in historic district in 2021. “However, this recipient has a passion for renovation, historic preservation, and are not afraid to take the financial risk, have vision and dream big,” she said. The award went to Elizabeth and Braxton Coombs. “We have seen several of their creations over several years and in areas deemed unworthy of investment,” she said.
Third was the President’s Award. “It goes to someone who has provided leadership and support for downtown, who best represents the goal of enhancing the quality of life in New Albany by helping historic preservation in the downtown district by active community involvement,” Stroud said. The recipient was Magen Bynum, owner of Magnolia Bath and Soap Co. “She has never told us no on anything asked of her. Her businesses reach across many counties, cities and states,” Stroud said. “She was the Mississippi Main Street Entrepreneur of the Year in March.”
In addition, two particularly special awards were presented this year. Billy Wiseman and the late Tommy Sappington were the recipients of House Resolutions recognizing their work for Main Street and New Albany Downtown.
New Albany’s first commercial bank, BNA turns 125 years old
An institution that has essentially grown up with Union County is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Founded when the county (established in 1870) was still a teenager, the Bank of New Albany was chartered on Oct. 16, 1896. Sam Owen and A. J. Smallwood issued 100 shares of stock to begin with $10,000 in capital and one employee. Twenty-nine years later it hit the $1 million mark. It was the town’s first commercial bank. Millionaire Paul Rainey had helped establish the Merchants and Farmers Bank, and became a stockholder in the Bank of New Albany as well. Upon Rainey’s death, the Bank of New Albany was able to purchase the other bank and merge it into it into theirs. Bank officials take pride in the fact that the Bank of New Albany never closed a single day during the Great Depression, although most others did, “We are proud to have been able to serve the community for 125 years and hope we have been a good part of it,” said BNA President Mike Staten. In fact, some customers represent the fifth or later generation of their families to do business with the bank. Over the past 125 years, BNA Bank has grown to over $660 million in assets and over 100 employees.
Cox to be executed for 2010 murder of wife, kidnapping and assault of children
A Pontotoc County man guilty of killing his estranged wife and kidnapping and sexually assaulting juvenile family members is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Nov. 17. This will be the state’s first execution in nine years. In 2012, David Neal Cox, 50, pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 fatal shooting of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox following a nine-hour hostage standoff near Sherman with law enforcement officers. Kim was the daughter of then-Assistant New Albany Police Chief Benny Kirk. Cox was sentenced to death for the killing and received sentences totaling 185 years for seven other felonies, ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault to shooting into an occupied dwelling. Both the son and stepdaughter were being held by Cox as his wife was dying and officers said they feared he would kill the children as well. Circuit Court Judge John Gregory initially set the execution date for Nov. 26, 2012 but an appeal was automatic in the capital case. At first, Cox unsuccessfully appealed the death sentence, arguing that a variety of reasons did not allow him a fair trial. His initial defense had argued his actions had been affected by drug abuse that led to some brain damage. Finally, about three years ago, Cox ceased appeals and reversed his position.
He communicated to the judge that not only did he commit the killing with premeditation but, rather than showing remorse, said he would do it again if he had the opportunity. He asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to allow him to fire attorneys and waive all appeals, moving forward to execution. An extensive competency hearing determined Cox was of sound mind and understood the consequences of his actions. The execution will take place at 6 p.m. at the Parchman Farm Mississippi State Penitentiary Wednesday, Nov. 17.
November
Riverway plan would greatly expand, enhance present river park area
New Albany has an opportunity to make its already-unique river and park system even better. Russell Clark with The National Park Service Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance program presented his Little Tallahatchie Riverway Parks Master Plan Concept to the public this past week. The plan is the result of a series of meetings to learn what various stakeholders would like to see done concerning the river area. It was Clark’s job to combine about two dozen specific suggestions into a plan using his expertise as a landscape architect. The main part of the plan calls for developing the area between the river and Carter Avenue in the section from Bankhead Street down to I-22. It is now mostly woods and occasionally swampy wetland. A large part of the area would have detention pools excavated up and down beside the river. These pools would temporarily hold excess water, releasing it gradually into the Tallahatchie River from three main ditches that flow toward the river. In addition to the practical function of sediment and flood control, the design would provide a large wildlife and nature area. Ideally, a nature center and parking area would be added off Carter Avenue and a series of trails and boardwalks would wind through the area. Concerning the river itself, Clark recommends constructing a low-head dam across the river just north of I-22. The dam would retain a certain amount of water but excess water from heavy rains would simply flow over the top. The effect of the dam would be to raise the water level of the river from the dam back to Bankhead Street so canoeing, kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding and other activities would be possible. River access would be added on either side of the low-head dam and a pedestrian footbridge over the river, similar to the existing one in the Park Along the River, would be created just below the dam. In addition to paths through the detention pool area, a network of other paths would create a loop connecting significant historic and tourism areas. Paths would tie the park to the museum area, even up North Street to the closed Tallahatchie River Bridge, back through town to B. F. Ford School, across to the south end of the riverway park, and along I-22 to the medical district and back to Bankhead and the Park Along the River. An additional feature he suggested is a possible high-end RV park where the wastewater treatment plant is now, once it is cleared for use. Another would be a senior citizens’ center, ideally on the west bank of the river near the entrance to the tennis complex.
Blues magazine to honor Mosley and Johnson with museum presentation
An Evening with Mosely and Johnson presented by Living Blues and the Union County Heritage Museum will feature a presentation by Living Blues magazine in honor of Sam Mosley and the late Bob Johnson. The Friday, Nov. 12, event will begin as people gather at 6 p.m. with the presentations at 6:30 and live music at 7. Food, drink and music are part of the event celebrating the living legacy of Mosley & Johnson. The duo Mosley and Johnson, recently profiled in Living Blues magazine by Scott Barretta, began their musical journey together in the mid1960s. They both grew up in or near New Albany, Mississippi, and played music individually before teaming up to form Mosley and Johnson. Their sound evolved, as did the names of their group, into a solid rhythm and blues that has carried them throughout the world performing and recording. In the 1980s and 90s the blues duo were integral to Malaco Records and the Muscle Shoals Sound. They wrote songs for Bobby Blue Bland, Johnny Taylor, Little Milton, Latimore, Dorothy Moore and Tyrone Davis. And the duo toured Europe with other musicians from the Malaco label. They were playing at a venue near Verona, Mississippi, in August 1998 when Bob Johnson collapsed and died onstage at age 52. Since that time Mosley and Johnson have continued to play without Bob, but with his two brothers Willie and Miles. A Mississippi Blues Trail Marker honoring Mosley and Johnson is located at the museum in New Albany, which is also near their juke joint that they now use for practice.
New Albany Middle School to present musical Frozen Jr. this weekend
The New Albany Middle School is taking a giant step in expanding its arts curriculum with the presentation of the Disney classic musical, Frozen, this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the New Albany High School Auditorium. Frozen Jr. is the story of sisters dealing with talents and dangers that reveal the power of sisterhood, love, acceptance and includes a variety of memorable characters and familiar songs. The production is all the more surprising in that the ambitious undertaking comes when the school has only had theatre classes for a year and a half. Part of that is certainly due to the efforts of teacher and director Matthew Darling. “Matthew and I had met and talked about it and he really wanted to get the arts started at the middle school,” Principal Paul Henry said. “We talked about establishing a chorus and a theatre program and ultimately had some aspirations of actually doing a production. We felt like that would be a great foundation. You know our high school does an amazing job and Matthew has been a part of that, and I guess actually led to his profession.”
City accepts bid to convert Fred’s building into municipal complex in coming year
Thanks to a little luck and a lot of hard work and perseverance by city employees, New Albany should finally have a new municipal building late next summer. The acceptance of an acceptable bid this past week marks the end of a nearly two-year effort that was beset with unanticipated building costs and an initial design that included costly features such as automated window blinds and a half-million-dollar system to automatically cut off lights, according to city officials. Renovation of the former Fred’s Discount building solves outstanding problems. New Albany and Union County continue to outgrow governmental spaces and two particular examples are the police department now in the old city hall, and the light, gas and water department in the former fire department.
Following a Fred’s bankruptcy procedure, the light, gas and water department submitted a bid on the building but was unsuccessful. However, the department was later able to buy the building from someone who purchased several of the Fred’s buildings. The purchase price was $600,000, slightly less than the appraised value. A little later, city officials learned that the WIC nutrition center on Carter Avenue was closing and that the owner, Journal Inc. of Tupelo, was offering it to the city for sale. That building, which adjoins the Fred’s property, was purchased for $289,000. Technically, the buildings were to be purchased by the light, gas and water department rather than the city because the utility was in a better funding position. A $13.5 million bond issue would include $3 million to be used for purchase, renovation and other purposes, to be repaid through utility user fees. The light, gas and water and police departments would move into the Fred’s building while the WIC building would house the municipal court and courtroom with the courtroom designed to serve as a city boardroom as well.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing material, transportation and manpower problems. That led to delays and a dramatic increase in construction costs. What was planned as a $2.4 million project was now likely going to cost twice as much, or more than available funding. City officials worked with architects to pare down the project specifications as much as they could, without sacrificing quality or usability.
Finally, the modified plan was advertised for bids and those bids were received week before last.
When the six bids were opened, the low bid was $2,718,000 from Roberts Builders of Ripley. “I was very stunned, and pleased,” Mattox said. This put the cost basically back to the pre-Covid estimate. In fact, the high bid was less than $3.8 million. “This will get the police chief what he wants and will work with TVA,” Mattox said.
Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville nationally recognized with An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Scores
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes both hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.
Local producer Hudson Hickman helping bring beloved Waltons back to television this weekend
Hudson Hickman still hasn’t quite gotten the hang of retirement. Since he and his wife, Susan, returned to the quiet life of New Albany about seven years ago he hasn’t taken up whittling or gardening. Instead, he has produced two Dolly Parton movies, two other Dolly Parton special projects, won two faith-based Christopher Awards, been nominated for Emmy Awards three times and, oh, yeah, won one this year. “I love what I do,” he said. “Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?”
Hickman is co-executive producer of “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” which will premiere on The CW network Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. It will be repeated throughout the holidays at some point and available for digital download or on DVD Dec. 14. Most people are familiar with the family in general. The story deals with John Boy being torn between the needs of his mother in caring for the family and following in his father’s footsteps.
It’s been almost exactly 50 years since the first Waltons Christmas special aired and led to the series. “It’s the same as it was 50 years ago,” he said. “The Waltons’ Christmas Special led to a series. We hope this will do that, too.” If the movie is popular enough, it likely will become a series. While several members of the original cast are no longer living, one will participate in the show. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy, will serve as the adult narrator for the new movie.
Hickman has worked on some iconic shows, including “Wonder Woman,” “The Love Boat,” “McGyver,” three different “Stargate” series, “Hotel,” “Dead Like Me,” “The Outer Limits” and others. He has more than 40 credits on the Internet Movie Database and additionally was Senior Vice-President of Production for MGM Worldwide Television. “The Love Boat was a really enjoyable show,” he said. “I met so many stars, especially from the Golden Age of movies. Gene Kelley, even Lillian Gish. I went all over the world with the show. I got to go to places, meet people, have experiences I would not have had otherwise. I have been very blessed, but I always knew I wanted to move back here.” The move back here meant proximity to Sam Haskell. These connections also led to Dolly Parton’s partnership, which first created “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” in 2015.
The biographical movie was wildly popular and “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” came the following year. A series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” came in 2019 followed by “Christmas on the Square” in 2020. “Circle of Love” and “Heartstrings” both received Emmy nominations but it was a case of third time’s the charm this year when “Christmas on the Square” won.
December
New airport terminal building now in service
The new New Albany-Union County Airport terminal building was officially opened this past Thursday. The modern approximately-$700,000 structure was paid for almost entirely with grant money. Only five percent of the cost was from local funds and that was split between the city and county. Project manager Susana Cook, with GarverUSA, who specializes in airport upgrades, said about 40 percent of the cost came from the Appalachian Regional Commission, about 50 percent from the Federal Aviation Administration and five percent from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The new building replaces the previous structure that was a half century or more old and had limited space. The new building includes a large lobby area, outside seating facing the runway, pilot lounge, flight planning area, snack area, office and meeting space. Steet-Con was the contractor and agreed to adjust their cost when the project bids were slightly higher than the funding available. Many people are not even aware the community has an airport, but Cook says the airfield averages about 35 operations a day, which includes both landings and take-offs. At times, the facility can see more than 500 operations in a month because the National Guard and other agencies use the airstrip for training purposes. Cook said the next upgrade planned is to extend the taxiway the length of the runway and build a runway access to the new building. A major goal is to extend the runway itself. That would allow jet traffic at the airport. Cook said the land is already available and funding would not be a problem. The only holdup is justifying the need to the FAA.
The city and county split expenses and revenue and the operation is overseen by a jointly-appointed board.