Here is the final sampling of more stories that appeared on the front page of the New Albany Gazette during the year.
November
Riverway plan would greatly expand, enhance present river park area
New Albany has an opportunity to make its already-unique river and park system even better. Russell Clark with The National Park Service Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance program presented his Little Tallahatchie Riverway Parks Master Plan Concept to the public this past week. The plan is the result of a series of meetings to learn what various stakeholders would like to see done concerning the river area. It was Clark’s job to combine about two dozen specific suggestions into a plan using his expertise as a landscape architect. The main part of the plan calls for developing the area between the river and Carter Avenue in the section from Bankhead Street down to I-22. It is now mostly woods and occasionally swampy wetland. A large part of the area would have detention pools excavated up and down beside the river. These pools would temporarily hold excess water, releasing it gradually into the Tallahatchie River from three main ditches that flow toward the river. In addition to the practical function of sediment and flood control, the design would provide a large wildlife and nature area. Ideally, a nature center and parking area would be added off Carter Avenue and a series of trails and boardwalks would wind through the area. Concerning the river itself, Clark recommends constructing a low-head dam across the river just north of I-22. The dam would retain a certain amount of water but excess water from heavy rains would simply flow over the top. The effect of the dam would be to raise the water level of the river from the dam back to Bankhead Street so canoeing, kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding and other activities would be possible. River access would be added on either side of the low-head dam and a pedestrian footbridge over the river, similar to the existing one in the Park Along the River, would be created just below the dam. In addition to paths through the detention pool area, a network of other paths would create a loop connecting significant historic and tourism areas. Paths would tie the park to the museum area, even up North Street to the closed Tallahatchie River Bridge, back through town to B. F. Ford School, across to the south end of the riverway park, and along I-22 to the medical district and back to Bankhead and the Park Along the River. An additional feature he suggested is a possible high-end RV park where the wastewater treatment plant is now, once it is cleared for use. Another would be a senior citizens’ center, ideally on the west bank of the river near the entrance to the tennis complex.
Blues magazine to honor Mosley and Johnson with museum presentation
An Evening with Mosely and Johnson presented by Living Blues and the Union County Heritage Museum will feature a presentation by Living Blues magazine in honor of Sam Mosley and the late Bob Johnson. The Friday, Nov. 12, event will begin as people gather at 6 p.m. with the presentations at 6:30 and live music at 7. Food, drink and music are part of the event celebrating the living legacy of Mosley & Johnson. The duo Mosley and Johnson, recently profiled in Living Blues magazine by Scott Barretta, began their musical journey together in the mid1960s. They both grew up in or near New Albany, Mississippi, and played music individually before teaming up to form Mosley and Johnson. Their sound evolved, as did the names of their group, into a solid rhythm and blues that has carried them throughout the world performing and recording. In the 1980s and 90s the blues duo were integral to Malaco Records and the Muscle Shoals Sound. They wrote songs for Bobby Blue Bland, Johnny Taylor, Little Milton, Latimore, Dorothy Moore and Tyrone Davis. And the duo toured Europe with other musicians from the Malaco label. They were playing at a venue near Verona, Mississippi, in August 1998 when Bob Johnson collapsed and died onstage at age 52. Since that time Mosley and Johnson have continued to play without Bob, but with his two brothers Willie and Miles. A Mississippi Blues Trail Marker honoring Mosley and Johnson is located at the museum in New Albany, which is also near their juke joint that they now use for practice.
New Albany Middle School to present musical Frozen Jr. this weekend
The New Albany Middle School is taking a giant step in expanding its arts curriculum with the presentation of the Disney classic musical, Frozen, this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the New Albany High School Auditorium. Frozen Jr. is the story of sisters dealing with talents and dangers that reveal the power of sisterhood, love, acceptance and includes a variety of memorable characters and familiar songs. The production is all the more surprising in that the ambitious undertaking comes when the school has only had theatre classes for a year and a half. Part of that is certainly due to the efforts of teacher and director Matthew Darling. “Matthew and I had met and talked about it and he really wanted to get the arts started at the middle school,” Principal Paul Henry said. “We talked about establishing a chorus and a theatre program and ultimately had some aspirations of actually doing a production. We felt like that would be a great foundation. You know our high school does an amazing job and Matthew has been a part of that, and I guess actually led to his profession.”
City accepts bid to convert Fred’s building into municipal complex in coming year
Thanks to a little luck and a lot of hard work and perseverance by city employees, New Albany should finally have a new municipal building late next summer. The acceptance of an acceptable bid this past week marks the end of a nearly two-year effort that was beset with unanticipated building costs and an initial design that included costly features such as automated window blinds and a half-million-dollar system to automatically cut off lights, according to city officials. Renovation of the former Fred’s Discount building solves outstanding problems. New Albany and Union County continue to outgrow governmental spaces and two particular examples are the police department now in the old city hall, and the light, gas and water department in the former fire department.
Following a Fred’s bankruptcy procedure, the light, gas and water department submitted a bid on the building but was unsuccessful. However, the department was later able to buy the building from someone who purchased several of the Fred’s buildings. The purchase price was $600,000, slightly less than the appraised value. A little later, city officials learned that the WIC nutrition center on Carter Avenue was closing and that the owner, Journal Inc. of Tupelo, was offering it to the city for sale. That building, which adjoins the Fred’s property, was purchased for $289,000. Technically, the buildings were to be purchased by the light, gas and water department rather than the city because the utility was in a better funding position. A $13.5 million bond issue would include $3 million to be used for purchase, renovation and other purposes, to be repaid through utility user fees. The light, gas and water and police departments would move into the Fred’s building while the WIC building would house the municipal court and courtroom with the courtroom designed to serve as a city boardroom as well.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing material, transportation and manpower problems. That led to delays and a dramatic increase in construction costs. What was planned as a $2.4 million project was now likely going to cost twice as much, or more than available funding. City officials worked with architects to pare down the project specifications as much as they could, without sacrificing quality or usability.
Finally, the modified plan was advertised for bids and those bids were received week before last.
When the six bids were opened, the low bid was $2,718,000 from Roberts Builders of Ripley. “I was very stunned, and pleased,” Mattox said. This put the cost basically back to the pre-Covid estimate. In fact, the high bid was less than $3.8 million. “This will get the police chief what he wants and will work with TVA,” Mattox said.
Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville nationally recognized with An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Scores
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes both hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.
Local producer Hudson Hickman helping bring beloved Waltons back to television this weekend
Hudson Hickman still hasn’t quite gotten the hang of retirement. Since he and his wife, Susan, returned to the quiet life of New Albany about seven years ago he hasn’t taken up whittling or gardening. Instead, he has produced two Dolly Parton movies, two other Dolly Parton special projects, won two faith-based Christopher Awards, been nominated for Emmy Awards three times and, oh, yeah, won one this year. “I love what I do,” he said. “Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?”
Hickman is co-executive producer of “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” which will premiere on The CW network Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. It will be repeated throughout the holidays at some point and available for digital download or on DVD Dec. 14. Most people are familiar with the family in general. The story deals with John Boy being torn between the needs of his mother in caring for the family and following in his father’s footsteps.
It’s been almost exactly 50 years since the first Waltons Christmas special aired and led to the series. “It’s the same as it was 50 years ago,” he said. “The Waltons’ Christmas Special led to a series. We hope this will do that, too.” If the movie is popular enough, it likely will become a series. While several members of the original cast are no longer living, one will participate in the show. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy, will serve as the adult narrator for the new movie.
Hickman has worked on some iconic shows, including “Wonder Woman,” “The Love Boat,” “McGyver,” three different “Stargate” series, “Hotel,” “Dead Like Me,” “The Outer Limits” and others. He has more than 40 credits on the Internet Movie Database and additionally was Senior Vice-President of Production for MGM Worldwide Television. “The Love Boat was a really enjoyable show,” he said. “I met so many stars, especially from the Golden Age of movies. Gene Kelley, even Lillian Gish. I went all over the world with the show. I got to go to places, meet people, have experiences I would not have had otherwise. I have been very blessed, but I always knew I wanted to move back here.” The move back here meant proximity to Sam Haskell. These connections also led to Dolly Parton’s partnership, which first created “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” in 2015.
The biographical movie was wildly popular and “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” came the following year. A series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” came in 2019 followed by “Christmas on the Square” in 2020. “Circle of Love” and “Heartstrings” both received Emmy nominations but it was a case of third time’s the charm this year when “Christmas on the Square” won.
December
New airport terminal building now in service
The new New Albany-Union County Airport terminal building was officially opened this past Thursday. The modern approximately-$700,000 structure was paid for almost entirely with grant money. Only five percent of the cost was from local funds and that was split between the city and county. Project manager Susana Cook, with GarverUSA, who specializes in airport upgrades, said about 40 percent of the cost came from the Appalachian Regional Commission, about 50 percent from the Federal Aviation Administration and five percent from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The new building replaces the previous structure that was a half century or more old and had limited space. The new building includes a large lobby area, outside seating facing the runway, pilot lounge, flight planning area, snack area, office and meeting space. Steet-Con was the contractor and agreed to adjust their cost when the project bids were slightly higher than the funding available. Many people are not even aware the community has an airport, but Cook says the airfield averages about 35 operations a day, which includes both landings and take-offs. At times, the facility can see more than 500 operations in a month because the National Guard and other agencies use the airstrip for training purposes. Cook said the next upgrade planned is to extend the taxiway the length of the runway and build a runway access to the new building. A major goal is to extend the runway itself. That would allow jet traffic at the airport. Cook said the land is already available and funding would not be a problem. The only holdup is justifying the need to the FAA.
The city and county split expenses and revenue and the operation is overseen by a jointly-appointed board.