If you want to learn to play the harmonica, you have an opportunity at the museum workshop on Thursday, July 20, from 5:30- 7 p.m.
Union County has a history of good harmonica players. Elder Roma Wilson is one of the most famous ones. He wrote and recorded songs in the gospel genre. He died in 2018 at the age of 107.
“He told me more than once that he lived so long because playing the harmonica all of his life had given him a strong set of lungs,” said Jill Smith, director of the Union County Heritage Museum. He received the Smithsonian Folk Life Award and a respected musician and played the harmonica past 100.
The Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany is offering a Blues Harmonica Workshop July 20. Workshop teacher will be Oxford blues musician Adam Gussow. He has played professionally for many years and has developed a blues harmonica study course. “This workshop will be an introduction for beginners, or it will help harmonica players further develop a style,” said Smith.
Gussow, who teaches at the University of Mississippi and also plays in the Blues Doctors Band, has played in New York with Sterling MaGee, one-man band and street prophet, among others. They first met in 1986 and played together four years, eventually leading to recordings. Since then, they have been featured in Living Blues Magazine as well as other publications. Magee passed away from COVID-19. You can see more about Gussow and his harmonica work at www.modernbluesharmonica.com
Through the years, Gussow developed a method of teaching blues harmonica. His course is available online for the serious harmonica student. To get a jumpstart on your blues harmonica adventure, come to the Blues Harmonica Workshop, in July, Smith said. He is also endorsed by Hohner Harmonicas.
It’s part of the museum’s Lifelong Learning series and is open to age 12 and above. If you have a harmonica in the key of C, bring it – the workshop is free. If you don’t have a harmonica in the key of C, one will be provided for a $10 fee. You might live longer, Smith said.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
