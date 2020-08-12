This marks week 22 of no high school sports if my ciphering skills don't fail me and so we still cast an optimistic eye forward. We look forward to most of the schools returning to classes and hopefully our students and teachers can avoid the coronavirus.
Even though our New Albany students returned last Thursday and Friday while our Union County students start back on August 17, there are still a lot of things that have to go just right for us to stay in school and the fate of sports hangs on a thread while we watch how things in the classrooms go.
Boy, will we have a story to tell future generations when the discussion goes back to the year of 2020! We are indeed living in strange times and uncharted waters as we deal with this pandemic. We are making history all the while there are protestors attempting to erase much of ours here in the United States.
Sorry about their luck, but they will never be able to completely erase the past. E.B. White said it best "Life is like writing with a pen. You can cross out your past but you can't erase it."
Three sports, cross country, volleyball and swimming were slated to start practicing after school on Monday, August 10 while football will follow suit on the following Monday which is August 17.
Since we still have very little going on with prep sports, I decided to go back to something that was extremely popular last summer, pulling old photos from past Gazette issues and posting them on our Top Shots page. We began last week and plan to give our readers a look back into the past for the rest of August.
I want to give a HUGE shoutout and thank you to our illustrious and industrious intern, Ashlyn Saxon, for her hard work on the photos in this week's paper. She poured over several bound volumes of Gazettes and has gotten us enough inventory to run for four weeks. I may even have her pull a few more photos to extend us into September, just in case.
Someone has said, "History never looks like history when you are living through it."
That's kinda the way it is with our photos, I was living during the time these were taken, but it wasn't history back then, it was the here and now. Time gets away from us before we realize it.
Unfortunately, our library of bound volumes only goes back to 1977, but that is still a substantial amount of history to go back and pour over, 43 years.
There are other bound volumes of the New Albany Gazette at the Union County Chancery Clerk's office and the Union County Heritage Museum may have some old pre-1977 copies as well. I may need to check on those in the post COVID-19 days to come, whenever that happens to be.
Anyway, I plan to utilize our resources if the need arises and use the old photos from time to time should it warrant. The old photos bring back a lot of great memories for many people and we try to have as many faces in a photo as we possibly can.
I close with this borrowed quote: "The good thing about a photograph is that it never changes even if the people in them do."