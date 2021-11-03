I was helping someone in the office Friday morning when a gentleman sort of wandered in.
I asked what I could do for him and he introduced himself.
It turns out that Mr. McClendon is from Florida but considering retiring to Mississippi, quite possibly New Albany.
He is an avid biker and it is the Tanglefoot Trail that first got his attention.
But he said it was the people who were really winning him over, even though he had only arrived the night before.
We talked for at least 30 minutes and I told him everything good about New Albany and Union County I could – which was a considerable amount.
Mr. McClendon has children in the Starkville area but now is alone.
He is interested in the trail for obvious biking reasons but also asked about a good place to eat breakfast – a community hangout, not a fast food joint. The same went for lunch, someplace local.
He did not seem to be a pauper by any means and was very interested in something like the apartments in our building. He stressed several times that he definitely does not want a yard to mow.
I put him in touch with Joel Bennett, loaded him up with information about New Albany but, probably more important, we just talked.
I don’t know whether he will move here, but he certainly appeared interested and impressed that people here would try to be so helpful.
Mr. McClendon appears to be the ideal sort of person a retirement community would love to have, and who would be active in and contribute to the community as well. The profile we have been given by retirement officials appears to be accurate.
Retirement community status is what the city is striving for now, as it happens.
I have met other people like Mr. McClendon in a sense. They may have come because of the trail, or one of New Albany’s honors like the one from Southern Living. Some came for a reason, some were just passing through and the town caught their eye.
They may not have all moved here, but they spent money here and likely have returned here to shop and dine. They certainly said they would and had no reason to lie.
But no matter what caused them to be here, it was personal efforts by people that won them over.
That means every person in New Albany who deals with visitors is a tourism specialist whether they want to be or not.
Ideally, every employer in town should have an informal training session with employees to make sure they know about restaurants, shops, attractions like the museum, the library and other noteworthy places. They shouldn’t have to tell a visitor “I don’t know” when asked for suggestions about the area, and should even volunteer help.
Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud is actually working on the idea of training workers as hospitality hosts, but that will come later and people can act on this now.
Saying you might reap huge rewards may be overselling it a bit, but giving this little extra bit may well result in customers spending more money with you, or at least spending more in the community. They will tell their friends, too, and it all benefits the community.
They may even move here, so you will be helping Union County grow.
Just remember when you encounter visitors that you are a tourism specialist for New Albany.