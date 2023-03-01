Local scholar Natalie Young of New Albany is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean's list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
Young is currently majoring in Nursing at the Murfreesboro university.
Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University, located in Murfreesboro less than a mile from the state's geographic center, is one of the largest undergraduate universities in Tennessee. With a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past several years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service and making student success its top priority.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
