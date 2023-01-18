I haven’t kept up with the pop culture nicknames for all the generations since Baby Boomers, but a couple of stories I read recently led me to believe that the Gen Z folks are on to something.
They are, to a large degree, switching back to mid-1990s flip phones.
With considerable perception, they have been discovering that too much smart phone use leads to misleading self images, depression and awareness that social media overload is a bad thing.
Who knew?
Per a CNN story, they still use smart phones for activities such as listening to music but when they go out, they take their $20 flip phones with their primitive cameras and enjoy the freedom to disengage from social media and the inherent problems it can harbor.
Some of this dumb phoning is being attributed to a feeling of nostalgia, even if it’s a feeling of nostalgia that the young people are only imagining, and perhaps regret they missed.
But part of it is wanting to get back to what was “real” rather than digital.
Digital music is accessible and expedient, but it isn’t quite the real thing. By definition, a digital recording is only a sampling of the original sound. The sampling rate may be very high, but it’s still only part of what one would hear on a vinyl LP replete with pops and scratches.
It’s too sterile, too flawless, also.
Perhaps people are growing weary of having refrigerators smarter than they are, or wireless earbuds or home assistants that continually broadcast everything they say into the digital ether.
As far as music is concerned, for whatever reasons, according to another CNN story, in 2011, vinyl sales accounted for only 1.7 percent of physical sales of music. By 2021 it was up 50.4 percent and this past year vinyl grew 22 percent. Even CD sales – digital though they are – spiked in 2021, the story said.
To me, that makes sense.
Disposal cameras and Polaroids also appear to be making a comeback as people rediscover the anticipation of awaiting photos rather than seeing an instant Photoshoppable result.
Nowadays, the selling points for phones appear to be the technical quality of their cameras and the extent of their memory storage. Whether one can effectively carry on a conversation with them is an afterthought, at best.
The Gen Z folks seem to be realizing a simple flip phone provides what a phone is only supposed to do (although they don’t want to give up some sort of camera, no matter if it is primitive).
The flips can’t be tracked, can’t be hacked like smart phones. One simply talks on them, but must be fully engaged in the conversation. That’s as opposed to appearing to engage in conversation while at the same time applying Ninja fingers to a smart phone keyboard.
Some of this may be Covid isolation hangover, but some people seem to want a simpler life.
As the news story put it, they are discovering the value of being fully present because it obviously helps improve the quality of social interactions.
As much as I used to be infatuated with technology, I do yearn for a time when people were more involved with each other than with their phones in any sort of setting.
These Gen Z-ers are still in the minority but perhaps their wisdom concerning devices will gradually spread.
And if people actually want to get back to something real, a simpler, less connected way of life that doesn’t eat up time all day or bombard them with unreliable news or demoralizing comments and messages, there’s always the tried-and-true community newspaper.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.