New bass lure patterns come along frequently and, typically, disappear with the same speed, but a pattern truly new to the largemouth world in recent years is continuing to hold its own in the warm-weather game.
The Whopper Plopper, a pattern first introduced by River2Sea a few years ago, has proven it has the same staying power as the Rat-L-Trap that Bill Lewis Lures introduced so successfully decades ago. The market-confirming proof lies in the imitation. The fact many competing lure companies now offer an imitation of the same pattern, and at a wide variety of price points, is proof bass fishing enthusiasts have added a selection of colors in the Whopper Plopper pattern to their tackle kits to stay.
While the Whopper Plopper doesn’t represent an approach with as much difference from the typical crankbait attack as, for example, the Alabama Rig did, it does seem at least as innovative as the Rat-L-Trap and many other hard baits that are everyday staples of tackle boxes.
Different sizes
Fish effectively with a wide variety of retrieves and techniques: slow roll, burn, twitch
Floating lure’s 360-degree-rotating paddle tail creates a burbling effect that’s different from that made by a metal buzz bait’s steel paddles. The weight and buoyance of the plastic, along with quality bearings found in quality versions and models like the River2Sea original, allow it to