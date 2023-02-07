Looking for a nearby destination for a honeymoon that’s convenient, spectacular and has a unique dash of magic? It doesn’t get much easier than the Big Easy.
“There’s no city in the U.S. quite as charming and romantic as New Orleans, which makes it the ideal honeymoon destination,” according to Kelly Schulz, Senior Vice President of Communications and PR at New Orleans & Company. “Whether you choose to dine in a French Quarter courtyard, listen to live jazz music at an intimate venue or ride the streetcar under a canopy of live oak trees, you and your partner are sure to create honeymoon memories in New Orleans that will last a lifetime.”
Where to stay
For classic hotel elegance, check out the historic Roosevelt, a Waldorf-Astoria property that originally opened in 1893 and is convenient for exploring the French Quarter. Though outfitted with modern comforts, it maintains a classic feel — you can still drop a postcard through the mail drop that runs the full height of what was once the tallest building in the city.
If you want something more intimate, look into the 18-room boutique Henry Howard Hotel, a renovated townhouse, or the Hotel Peter & Paul, a historic church, schoolhouse, rectory and convent that have been converted for use as a hotel.
Or, for the full New Orleans experience, consider the Hotel Monteleone. This family-owned icon has stood since 1886 and has played home to such Mississippians as William Faulkner and John Grisham. For couples who love a good scare, the official website touts it as “one of the premier haunted hotels in New Orleans.” In a city with as much ghostly history as the Big Easy, that’s saying something.
What to do
Bourbon Street is world famous, but if you prefer your beautiful architecture and European feel with a bit less debauchery, wander down Royal Street, Magazine Street and Frenchman Street, either on your own or on one of the city’s abundant walking tours.
You can get a guide to take you on a conventional history walk, or do something a bit more … New Orleansy. You can go on ghost walks in cities all over the country, but in New Orleans, you can choose your walk based on whether you’re more interested in ghosts, vampires or voodoo. Enjoy a stroll through the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Listen to live music at Preservation Hall. And while it’s about as far from traditional honeymoon fare as you can get, you might check out the city’s World War II Museum; it’s one of the most impressive and immersive museums you’ll see anywhere.
What to eat
If you go to New Orleans, you pretty much have to go to Café Du Monde at Jackson Square; and if you do, you have to get beignets and coffee the way visitors and locals have for over 160 years.
For more classic New Orleans food in a classic New Orleans setting, get a muffuletta sandwich (or other local Cajun cuisine like gumbo and jambalaya) at the Napoleon House, reportedly built with the intent of exiled emperor Napoleon Bonaparte living there, and later serving as the home of the city’s mayor before housing a restaurant for over a century. For traditional honeymoon fine dining, consider Sylvain and Patois, but if you get homesick, there's a sports bar with a name that might sound familiar — Manning’s, where the burger options include the Archie, Cooper and Eli. (Plus that other one that went to Tennessee.)
Where to stop on the way
It’s not the quickest way to get to New Orleans, but it may be the most memorable. Add a night at the beginning and end of the honeymoon to enjoy Memphis, and then take Amtrak’s famous City of New Orleans train down to the Big Easy. It’s about a nine-hour trip each way during the day, but for about the cost of a night in a luxury hotel room, you can upgrade to a private first-class room on either leg (or both).