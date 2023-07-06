The basketball program at Tremont has made some changes this year. Tremont boys and girls basketball teams have a new head coach and he’s not wasting any time getting to know the players. They have been busy with practices and summer league games.
Coach Brian McCollum is the new boys head basketball coach for junior high and high school. In addition to coaching the boys he will also be the girls head coach. Last year the girls finished 6-24.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead these young ladies. I've been coaching girls for the last 6 years, so I've coached against these girls a lot over the years. I feel like there's a lot of untapped potential in the program, and I can't wait to get started," McCollum said.
Coach McCollum is a 2003 graduate of Smithville High School and a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He and his wife Tracy have two children. Their daughter Kodie is 8 and son Brayden is 3.
He has twelve years of experience coaching basketball, 10 as head coach and two as an assistant coach. He was the girls head coach at Smithville for the last six years, and prior to that he was the boys head coach at Hatley for four years. His coaching experience also includes track, assistant baseball and softball, golf and head volleyball coach.
The Tremont boys finished 14-16 last year.
"I'm excited to be a part of this community. This is the youngest team I've ever coached, but we have good young talent and I look forward to the future, " McCollum said.
