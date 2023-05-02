djr-2023-01-24-new-newman-psc-arp2

Tanner Newman announces he will run for Northern District Public Service Commissioner in front of his family, friends and supporters at Robins Field on Monday in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — The Tupelo City Council has appointed City Engineer Dennis Bonds as interim development services director while current director Tanner Newman takes a leave of absence to focus on his campaign for northern district public service commissioner. 

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Recommended for you