March 11, 1971
Local and Personal
Little Clark Ward, Memphis, spent the weekend with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward and his aunt, Teena.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Simpson, Allan, Chris and Track of Marian, Ark., spent part of last week with Mr. & Mrs. Bill Simpson.
Miss Shelia Braddock, Vicksburg, spent Saturday with her grandmother, Mrs. Claiborne Rutherford.
Mr. Homer Graves, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmie Graves and Mrs. Hazel Graves spent Sunday in Memphis visiting Mr. Taft Palmer, a patient at the Baptist Hospital.
Recent visitors with Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Butler and family were Mr. & Mrs. H. D. Graham, Jr., Elizabeth, Grace and Von, New Orleans, Mr. & Mrs. H. D. Graham, Sr., Batesville.
Mr. & Mrs. Hugo Rutherford, Michael and Larry of Memphis, were out Sunday visiting Mr. & Mrs. R. L. Ormon and Mrs. Claiborne Rutherford.
Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Akin spent Sunday in Memphis with Mr. & Mrs. Dale Stone and children.
Mrs. Jane Snyder, Tammy and Stacy, Vicksburg are spending the week with the W. B. Gresham family.
Mrs. Farley Ormon is still in traction at the Marshall County Hospital, Holly Springs, as the result of a car accident several days ago.
Mr. & Mrs. Joe Autry and Sherill spent Sunday in Memphis visiting the Hubert Whitehorn family.
Mrs. Hattie Winter is with her son, Joe Mack McGill at St. Joseph Hospital, Memphis. Joe suffered a heart attack last week. He is beter at this writing, has been moved from intensive care to private room 3118.
Mr. & Mrs. Hunter McKenzie and family of Memphis, visited Mrs. Mae McKenzie Sunday.
Mr. Forrest Call is in Veteran’s Hospital, Memphis.
Mr. Verge Autry is in Tippah County Hospital in Ripley.
Mr. Garland Stroupe is a patient at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley.
Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Hamm, Memphis, spent Saturday with Mrs. Willie Johnson and Linda.
Mrs. Leslie Whitehorn is recuperating at home as the result of an accident last week.
Mrs. Robert Dodge and Parks of Tupelo spent part of last week with Kay’s parents, Mr. & Mrs. John b. Farese.
Mr. Richard Bennett and Miss Vicky Dill, Jackson were weekend guests of Mr. & Mrs. Dave Bennett and David.
Mrs. Ruby Gunter and Mrs. Ethel Montgomery of New Albany, visited friends and relatives in Ashland Tuesday.
South of Ashland
Mrs. Susan Fuller had her 102nd birthday March 7th. She is making her home at Roselawn in New Albany.
Mr. & Mrs. Adron Nutt of North Dakota are visiting relatives.
Mr. & Mrs. Obert Ormon visited Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Jimmie Pipkin at Blue Mountain.
A weather bureau instrument, found on the farm of Richard Howell, from Little Roack, had been in flight four days.
Friday and Saturday of last week Mr. & Mrs. W. A. McDonald visited her mother, Mrs. J. W. Thompson and other relatives.
Mrs. Nolen Newcomb visited her sister, Mrs. Maude Thompson Sunday of last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Oscar Mason spent Friday with their grandson, Bobbie Joe Crumpton in Ripley Hospital.
Mr. & Mrs. Colonel Edwards spent Sunday of last week with their son, Russell and family of Memphis.
Mrs. Luther Shelby recently visited Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Shelby of Memphis.
Mrs. Audrey Finney of Courtland, Miss., visited Thursday with her aunt, Mr. Lee Dickerson and spent the night with her sister, Mrs. Jewel Nichols of Winborn.