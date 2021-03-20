TUPELO • Hundreds of volunteers poured into Downtown Tupelo, Saturday morning, to do a little spring cleaning.
This year’s annual community-wide cleanup event, 10 for Tupelo, featured a drive-thru supply pickup in front of City Hall at Fairpark.
In an effort to fight litter, volunteers received reusable litter bags to hang on the backseats of cars, along with free T-shirts. There was also a drawing to give away a ‘Keep Tupelo Beautiful’ hat.
This year’s event, the seventh, was Elvis Presley themed. Volunteers wore T-shirts with the printed message “A Little More Action, A Little Less Litter,” inspired from one of Presley’s top hits “A Little Less Conversation.”
The Rotary Club of Tupelo sponsored the event. It was co-chaired by Keep Tupelo Beautiful. To help fund it, Rotary International’s 6800 District donated $2,000, and the Tupelo Rotary Club matched that amount.
“We think it’s important to give,” District Governor Elect Jenny Jones said. “The environment is one of our avenues of service. So, it’s a good way to connect to the local community.
“It’s just been great seeing all the traffic flowing in and seeing all the volunteers,” said 10 for Tupelo founder Jesse Bandre. “It’s really encouraging and makes me exciting about planning the event for next year.”
The meaning behind 10 for Tupelo is 10 hours of community service in a single day. That includes picking up litter or participating in other beautification projects. The event’s organizers believe it’s an opportunity to empower residents to clean up their parks, streets and neighborhoods.
The project began in its first year with cleanup efforts focused on schools and tourist areas around the city.
This year, 10 for Tupelo had over 500 people sign up online for the event. Volunteers were able to pick a street, neighborhood, school or park and pick up litter in that area. Volunteers also did beautification & prevention projects at the Oren Dunn City Museum.
“Right now, there is really a problem with the entire country with people using the roadsides as their trashcan and it’s really unacceptable,” said Kathryn Rhea, director of Keep Tupelo Beautiful. “So, here in Tupelo, we want to be better than that. So, we’re using the Tupelo spirit to fight litter.”
Rhea said the goal of this year’s cleanup day is to make people more aware of littering and the importance of keeping the community clean.
“Our main goal is litter awareness,” Rhea said. “We just want people to be aware. It’s a great time to bring kids out and teach them about the importance of litter because their going to be the ones that are encouraging others not to litter.”