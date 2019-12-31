Looking back on 2019, here are 10 stories that dominated the news cycle and were among the most viewed items on our website.
1. President Donald Trump visits Tupelo
For the second time in a year, President Donald Trump visited Tupelo to stump for a Republican statewide candidate. This time, it was gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.
2. Our region withstood storm after storm
3. A shooting at West Ripley Church of Christ ended with a Tippah County constable, Keith Bullock, firing a fatal shot
4. Tupelo native Spencer Kirkpatrick named Mississippi State homecoming king
Kirkpatrick has a great story and infectious smile. His impact on others was recognized, as he was named Mississippi State's homecoming king.
5. Tupelo Automobile Museum closes, auctions off inventory
A tourist attraction and landmark of Tupelo left the city this year. And when it did, it auctioned off all of the cars and merchandise inside.
6. Racist remarks made by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson uncovered
A Daily Journal investigation uncovered text messages sent by Jim Johnson which described a local legislator as "worse than a black person.”
7. Former Monroe County sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns amid controversy
When an audio clip of Cecil Cantrell making threats to employees and an online clip of inmates assembling his campaign signs, the longtime Monroe County sheriff lost a bid for re-election and eventually resigned in August.
8. The region lost one of its most beloved figures in all of high school sports when Jimmy Guy McDonald passed away in early December
McDonald began his coaching career at Houlka in 1971 and wrapped it up with 1,772 wins coaching boys and girls hoops. The impact he made on his players and peers beyond the wins and losses, however, is immeasurable.
9. Former speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Billy J. McCoy passed away in November
Many remembered Billy McCoy, described as a hard-working politician from Alcorn County.
10. Glenn Boyce named Ole Miss chancellor
