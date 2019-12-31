djr-2019-11-02-news-trump-twp17

Gubernatoral candidate Tate Reeves exits Air Force One with President Donald Trump on Friday at the Tupelo Regional Airport as Trump visits Tupelo for a rally held at the BancorpSouth Arena.

 Thomas Wells

Looking back on 2019, here are 10 stories that dominated the news cycle and were among the most viewed items on our website.

1. President Donald Trump visits Tupelo

For the second time in a year, President Donald Trump visited Tupelo to stump for a Republican statewide candidate. This time, it was gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves. 

MSU homecoming king meets President Trump during Tupelo visit

Trump rally brings supporters, protesters to Tupelo

Trump takes strike at impeachment inquiry

Mississippi chairmaker gifts President Trump with rocking chair

2. Our region withstood storm after storm 

Tornado hits region, leaving damage around Guntown area

Tornado causes major damage in Union County

Rain, wind deals damage across region

One fatality, injuries and damage reported after severe storm hits Hamilton

Tornado recovery efforts get underway

3. A shooting at West Ripley Church of Christ ended with a Tippah County constable, Keith Bullock, firing a fatal shot

One dead following shooting at West Ripley Church of Christ Sunday morning

4. Tupelo native Spencer Kirkpatrick named Mississippi State homecoming king

Kirkpatrick has a great story and infectious smile. His impact on others was recognized, as he was named Mississippi State's homecoming king. 

Tupelo native named MSU homecoming king

5. Tupelo Automobile Museum closes, auctions off inventory

A tourist attraction and landmark of Tupelo left the city this year. And when it did, it auctioned off all of the cars and merchandise inside. 

Star of Tupelo Automobile Museum goes for $1.8M

Here's the final price tag for every car sold in the Tupelo Automobile Museum auction

After 16 years, Tupelo Automobile Museum shutters on final day of operation

PHOTOS: Auction sends Tupelo Automobile Museum out with a bang

Museum history: It was all about the chase for Frank Spain's impressive collection

6. Racist remarks made by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson uncovered

A Daily Journal investigation uncovered text messages sent by Jim Johnson which described a local legislator as "worse than a black person.” 

Lee County sheriff sent racially incendiary text messages

Local NAACP calls for Sheriff Johnson to apologize for racist remark

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson issues apology to Tupelo NAACP over text messages

7. Former Monroe County sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns amid controversy

When an audio clip of Cecil Cantrell making threats to employees and an online clip of inmates assembling his campaign signs, the longtime Monroe County sheriff lost a bid for re-election and eventually resigned in August. 

Audio: Monroe sheriff threatens employees

Sheriff responds to online video, audio clips

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns

8. The region lost one of its most beloved figures in all of high school sports when Jimmy Guy McDonald passed away in early December

McDonald began his coaching career at Houlka in 1971 and wrapped it up with 1,772 wins coaching boys and girls hoops. The impact he made on his players and peers beyond the wins and losses, however, is immeasurable. 

Coaching legend McDonald won games, made friends

GENE PHELPS: McDonald knew how to motivate

9. Former speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Billy J. McCoy passed away in November

Many remembered Billy McCoy, described as a hard-working politician from Alcorn County. 

Billy J. McCoy, former Speaker of House, dies

McCoy remembered as populist, progressive, pragmatic

Former speaker remembered as family man, public servant

10. Glenn Boyce named Ole Miss chancellor

Glenn Boyce to be named next Chancellor of Ole Miss

Glenn Boyce's Ole Miss: An inside look at the new chancellor’s previous involvement with the university

How IHL hired its own consultant as the next UM chancellor

Critics cite lack of transparency in Glenn Boyce's appointment as UM chancellor

UM faculty senate demands answers from IHL, student protesters want more action

Ole Miss students continue to condemn IHL chancellor search

