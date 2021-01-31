TUPELO • John Bartlett, an infectious disease leader who shaped HIV/AIDS study and treatment and served as the Infectious Disease Division chief at Johns Hopkins University for 26 years, died on Jan. 19. He was 83.
During his lifetime, Bartlett was a titan in the field of infectious diseases: an educator, mentor, researcher, pioneer of HIV/AIDS study and treatment, and researcher whose contributions lead to many key discoveries. During his retirement in Tupelo, he kept those identities, but he was also a friend to his neighbors, a talented painter, a lover and best friend to his wife, Jean, a good dad and grandfather to his children and grandchildren, and a ceaseless philanthropist.
“It’s so unusual to find someone like that, who just everybody had a good memory of, a good sentiment for, respected ,” said Dr. Eliot Godofsky, a Sarasota, Florida, infectious diseases doctor and personal friend of Bartlett’s. “(He was) one of the most impactful infectious disease physicians of the last 50 years, there’s no question about it. If this was baseball, he would be a single-vote, one-vote Hall of Fame entry.”
Bartlett was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1937 to Kenneth G. Bartlett and Bernice V. Kleinhans. He had a full career before joining Johns Hopkins University as the Infectious Disease Division chief in 1980, having served as a chief in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War and holding academic positions at UCLA and Tufts.
Bartlett helped build the division from three full-time staff members and a budget of $200,000, according to a Johns Hopkins news release, to one of the best in the country, Godofsky said. Godofksy worked directly with Bartlett as a fellow in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine from 1990 to 1992.
Bartlett brought a lot to the table, including research pioneering HIV/AIDS, bioterrorism, Hepatitis C, and many other infectious disease fields. It was a running joke he had “one of the best crystal balls in the country” with how ahead of the curve he was, Godofsky said. He won numerous awards and recognition from peers in the field, and served as president for the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) in 1999. He was a calming voice of reason during difficult times. After 9/11, when bioterrorism became a rising concern, he was often a voice of expertise.
“You would see Dr. Bartlett on TV the way you see people like Dr. Fauci … on TV now,” Godofsky said. “What he accomplished there over the 30 (plus) years he was at Johns Hopkins was quite incredible.”
Bartlett himself felt he was ahead of his time with diversity and inclusion, Godofsky said. While at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1984, he and colleague Dr. B. Frank Polk, an epidemiologist, co-founded the Moore Clinic, the country’s second HIV/AIDS clinic, which has become one of the world’s preeminent HIV/AIDS treatment centers, a Johns Hopkins news release said. In a 2011 Science Speaks Blog interview with IDSA, Bartlett said they “hid it from the hospital administration because the disease had such a horrible connotation associated with it,” instead calling it an ID clinic.
“It didn’t matter to him back in those days that people with HIV came from parts of society that were not popular with everybody. It didn’t matter to him whether people were a certain ethnicity or a certain sexual orientation. They were just patients and people who needed care,” Godofsky said.
Godofsky remembers meeting Bartlett at 4:30 a.m. to start rounds, with it obvious Bartlett had been up hours before. When asked what time her husband left for work, Jean Bartlett would say the moon was still out.
Bartlett married his wife and equal, Jean Bartlett, in 1970. When he retired from Johns Hopkins in 2014, he moved to Tupelo to fulfill a promise to her to return to the place where she had family and could have a garden. Even in retirement, John Bartlett never strayed far from the field of infectious diseases, contributing research from his Tupelo home and being a guest speaker both nationally and at the North Mississippi Health Services annual meetings. In the few visits he made to Tupelo, Godofsky saw clearly John Bartlett never let go of his habit of drinking endless pots of black coffee – he had a commercial coffee maker right in the middle of his home. He was a student of history and loved sports, particularly Mississippi football.
Jean Bartlett was a necessary enabler and force of nature in her own right. She travelled the world with him, making his life easier and providing a place to decompress. She was a good cook, gardener with a beautiful backyard and yard sculptures, and an overall fun woman, said Brad Prewitt of Tupelo, a personal friend and executive vice president of government relations and development for Circadence. Jean Bartlett died in October 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was 75. She and her husband were inseparable, Brad Prewitt said.
“You couldn’t see John without thinking of Jean because you knew John couldn’t have functioned without Jean,” he said. “He was just literally in the zone, nailing jump shots from the half-court line intellectually, and she’s feeding him the ball. They were a duo on the court of life.”
Prewitt met John Bartlett professionally in 2000 when he worked as general counsel to U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Cochran had broad-ranging policy interests, including some health policies, and with Johns Hopkins being among the country’s leading medical centers, their paths crossed often when discussing pandemics and developing the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Once on an airplane flight the two shared to Tupelo, Bartlett shared his plans to retire to the All-America City.
It surprised Prewitt that a global leader in health care wanted to move to Tupelo. When the Bartletts relocated full time, Prewitt and his wife, Dr. Mindy Prewitt, began a personal relationship with the couple.
Jean and John Bartlett loved cats, art and antiquing. An entire wall of their home was filled with pictures of chickens. The couple had such an extensive collection, their walls were nearly covered with art.
John Bartlett was also a talented painter in his own right, having studied in France in his younger years. Mentee and friend Dr. Mindy Prewitt, an infectious diseases consultant and director of infection prevention at North Mississippi Medical Center, was in awe when she met John Bartlett through her husband. She considers him one of the century’s top three minds in the field. Bartlett was personal friends with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the key author of many topics in multiple areas of infectious disease, and would train greats such as Johns Hopkins fellow and CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky.
There’s no way to state simply how he was one of the top, if not the top, in his contribution, Mindy Prewitt said.
“He was a pioneer of creating treatment protocols and understanding the disease process,” she said. “It affects what I do every day. We have a clinic in Tupelo that serves hundreds of HIV patients, and it’s because of people like Dr. Bartlett that we’re able to provide them with excellent care and treatment options and hope.”
The last time she was with John and Jean Bartlett, Mindy Prewitt remembers Jean Bartlett serving marinated lamb chops and charcuterie. Surrounded by their cats and their eclectic art collection, she and John Bartlett talked about the infectious disease events of the world. That wasn’t uncommon for them. Jean Bartlett always made sure they had time together.
Once, she said, they talked for hours about infectious diseases over a table at Harveys.
“We just sat there and talked,” Prewitt said. “It was just absolutely amazing to sit there and kind of have that rapport and that time with him because he was away from a very robust academic career in retirement, and I was advantaged to be able to spend time with him in this environment here.”
Bartlett was a man of few words, but could always say what needed to be said. He was very gentle and polite, but when he was interested in a topic, he became very animated. He was just as likely to be excited discussing measles as he was discussing travelling or art. Mindy Prewitt often called on him to discuss cases and said he embodied what you want to be as a physician and well-rounded person.
Even though he worked really hard and loved his work, he also loved his wife, his family, and his town. He and Jean Bartlett enjoyed being in Tupelo, and in the community. They were servants to neighbors and generous donors to charity.
Prewitt said it is hard to know all he did while living in Tupelo because he didn’t want recognition or accolades; he just did it.
“He appreciated Tupelo greatly. John and Jean both loved Tupelo, and they were so rooted with their neighbors,” Brad Prewitt said. “What I appreciate about John is that he was just an everyman kind of man. He did uncommon things in his life, but he was very comfortable living in a neighborhood in Tupelo with everybody else and calling this place his home.”
Brad Prewitt was grateful for the impact Bartlett’s mentorship and friendship had on his wife, and through Jean Bartlett, he learned the importance of providing their partners a place to seek repose from the stresses of the infectious diseases field. Jean Bartlett was a friend to all, her presence full and her personality rich. She was a “Southern lady with Northern influence” and globalist awareness, Prewitt said.
The last time Mindy Prewitt met John Bartlett before he went to New York to stay with family members, she came to his home to bring him banana pudding ice cream from Neon Pig, a favorite of his. The two walked to his glass porch, which also served as his art studio. John Bartlett talked about his time in Paris and critiqued his own art. On one canvas, he was painting the COVID-19 particle and talking about how he hoped to finish it.
“Even though his health had failed, and he had a lot of challenges, (it) was still ever on his mind the pandemic and the culprit of the pandemic, and (he) was portraying that in an art piece. It was just amazing to me,” Prewitt said.
The beauty of knowing Jean and John Bartlett was, even as neighbors, it was possible not to realize the status they held. With his retirement, people might not have understood the scope of his contribution to medicine because of how quiet he was about his own accomplishments.
But John Bartlett was like a second dad to many of the doctors he taught over the years, never losing touch. And he never stopped being curious.
“I’m just glad he called (Tupelo) home, and we were able to develop a friendship over the 15 or so years that we were kind of here and they were starting to move here and get settled,” Brad Prewitt said. “Time passes pretty quickly. We will miss them greatly.”