BOONEVILLE • Early Friday morning, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4877, local church members and families of veterans wandered through among the tombstones of Booneville Cemetery and placed American flags on the graves of more than 650 veterans, soldiers lost in combat and Gold Star Mothers.
This tradition began four years ago, shortly after the VFW post resumed operations in November 2017 following a multi-year hiatus. Volunteers often come out to help VFW members place the flags, which go up on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Placing flags on all 650 graves — a gesture of honor, respect and love — usually takes around four hours.
Terry Tolar, commander of VFW Post 4877, is a Desert Storm veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1995. As part of the tradition, he always says a short prayer for a veteran after he plants a flag at their gravesite. He does this for each one.
"It's an honor to be here and to place these flags because this is considered hallowed ground for us," Tolar said. "Wherever a veteran lays, that's hallowed ground. That's why, as a veteran of foreign wars, I'm honored to be able to come out here, place these flags and honor all of these veterans buried here."
Donna Geno and Sandy Young, both members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, walked the grounds together on Friday, placing flags near headstones as they went.
Geno said it was important to come out, even in the rain, and remember the sacrifices veterans made for their fellow Americans.
"They stayed in the middle of bad weather fighting for our freedom," Geno said of the veterans they honored with flags. "This is nothing compared to what they went through."
Marsha Holder has plotted each of the known veterans' graves on a map of the cemetery over the past three years.
When the annual flag event first began, volunteers had to search grave markers for signs that the person laid to rest there had served. Now, those sites are laid out on a color-coded map.
"This cemetery doesn't belong to a church," she said. "So it's up to the citizens to do this, and when I got in the VFW, that was one of the first projects I wanted us to do."
Holder is an amateur genealogist, military researcher and a Vietnam veteran who served two tours.
She gathered information from cemetery records, copies of military service records and from the families of veterans.
In 2018, volunteers had identified around 400 veteran graves. Over the course of three years, Holder and others have determined that there are 651 veterans and Gold Star family members in the cemetery, out of more than 4,000 people buried there.
"It's personal to me to make sure that these veterans are not forgotten," Holder said. "People talk about celebrating Memorial Day. This is not a weekend to celebrate. It's a weekend to reflect."