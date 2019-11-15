VERONA • A Monroe County man’s life on the run ended after four days when U.S. Marshals found him Thursday night in a Lee County trailer park.
Charles Anthony Brandon, 29, of 711 West Vine St., Aberdeen, was arrested Nov. 14 and booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:30 p.m., charged with murder. He is accused of the shooting death of Walter Gillespie, 50, of Verona.
Police were called to 135 Eighth St., near the intersection with Johnson Street, around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Inside the basement apartment just four blocks from the police station, officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the head.
“He was alive, but he died a few minutes after we got there,” said Interim Verona Police Chief Johnny Patterson.
The chief called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to help at the crime scene and with the investigation. The investigation quickly identified Brandon as a person of interest, but it took a while to locate him and take him into custody.
“MBI has been a big help for us,” Patterson said. “They called in the U.S. Marshals and once they got involved, they had him within two days.”
While Brandon had an Aberdeen address, he had been staying in Verona for a while. He was captured without incident by marshals in a Verona trailer park.
“The marshals got information that he had gotten some money and was about ready to leave town when they picked him up.”
Authorities are still questioning Brandon and have not determined what the motive was for the shooting.
Brandon was taken before Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins Friday afternoon for his initial appearance. Patterson said Brandon had a lengthy criminal history, mostly on the south end of the state. He served prison time for the burglary of a dwelling.
The judge set bond at $1 million. Patterson will present the case to the Lee County Grand Jury in January.