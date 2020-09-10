TUPELO - A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for a variety of crimes was captured recently in Lee County.
The Pearl Police Department contacted the Lee County Sheriff's Office Sept. 4 asking for help finding a suspect believed to be the the Tupelo-Verona area. Officers from both agencies went to 121 West Garrison Street just south of Tupelo and Bruce Dilliner, 22, of 609 Boundary Street, Aberdeen. Pearl police had felony warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.
At the time of the arrest, there was a 2019 Kawasaki dirt bike reported stolen from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The motorcycle was seized as stolen property and Alabama authorities notified. Also seized during the arrest were a 5x10-foot utility trailer and a new Hammerhead side by side ATV.
Dilliner is currently being sought by several law enforcement agencies across the state. He has a history of felonies including grand larceny, false pretense, felony taking of a motor vehicle, and identity theft.