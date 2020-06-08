TUPELO - Access Family Health and the Family Resource Center are partnering to provide COVID-19 testing at the FRC, 507 S. Church St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is encouraged. Call 662-690-8007 or 662-844-0013 to pre-register.
During the testing, please follow the signs to the designated testing area and remain in the car while on the premises. Children may be tested but only when accompanied by a legal parent or guardian.
As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Access Family Health will see testees regardless of ability to pay. Access Family Health also accepts most insurance including CHIP, MSCAN, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Magnolia, United Healthcare, Medicaid and Medicare.
If inclement weather with rain persists throughout the week and it is raining on June 11, please call 662-844-0013 for a rescheduled test date. More information is available at https://www.frcnms.org/covid19support.