SALTILLO - Saltillo voters reduced the number of candidates from eight to three during Thursday's special election. But only two will advance to the run-off in three weeks.
Businessman Scottie Clark finished in first place with 101 votes in the special election to determine who will serve out the unexpired term of Malcomb Driskill, which will end in the summer of 2021.
"It's going to be a busy three weeks," Clark said. "I will be out there trying to reach my base and make contact with new voters we didn't meet the first time around."
Former alderman Scott Knight finished the night in second place with 82 votes, followed closely by Bill Monaghan with 80 votes. There are still 10 affidavit votes that will be counted Friday. City Clerk Mary Parker said those 10 residents were not in the poll book and she would need access to the state election computer system to determine whether or not those votes can be counted.
Monaghan said he felt he had two affidavit votes which could leave a tie for second place. If there is a tie, the men will flip a coin or draw lots from a hat to determine who makes the March 26 run-off.
More than 440 votes were cast. Commissioners only rejected four ballots.
Also getting votes were James McAuley, 58 votes; Brandon Sanders, 41; Cindy Harris. 25; Chris McRory, 24; and Amanda Koonlaba, 20.
Even though the election is still three weeks away, people can start voting Monday. Absentee voting at City Hall starts March 9. Any absentee ballots must be turned in by March 24 at 5 p.m. The city clerk's office will also be open on March 14 and March 21 from 8 a.m. until noon to allow Saturday voting.
Driskill was elected to the board in 2017. He and his wife purchased a home last year just outside the Saltillo limits. They hoped that by the time they finished the renovations, the house would be inside the city limits. When annexation plans were delayed, he was forced to resign at the end of January.