TUPELO - When Oren Dunn City Museum curator Leesha Faulkner told assistant curator Della Poston she wanted to add the African American perspective to the exhibit of the 1936 Tupelo tornado, one of her first thoughts was to look at black-owned newspapers to help fill the gaps.
“I love the fact that we are able to extend our story to this as well, because we’re getting a different perspective,” Faulkner said.
Now, the museum is adding clippings from the Chicago Defender to help tell the story of how the tornado impacted the African American community.
The Tupelo tornado is ranked as the fourth deadliest in U.S. history, killing at least 216 people. It was part of an outbreak of 12 tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on April 5-6, 1936. Whole neighborhoods were leveled as the twister moved through the city. The Gum Pond area was the hardest hit.
The news clippings include obituaries and coverage from Tupelo correspondent Warren C. Parson. Among the news items was 40 caskets blowing away at a local funeral home, Porter’s Mortuary, while manager J.W. Porter was in Oxford assisting with the funeral arrangements of 30 dead black victims of the tornado. Sprinkled in is also information on games, attendance and social affairs.
The Chicago Defender was a black-owned weekly newspaper. Faulkner said copies would be shared in the South by porters throwing copies off the trains, and the newspapers served as a way for the African American community to get its news.
“This is going to be really, I think, important and influential to the African American community for them to come and see possibly even loved ones that are on this and names are posted on this (display),” said Alex Farned, director of the City of Tupelo Department of Parks and Recreation.
Faulkner said she was inspired to look at black newspapers because of her work as a graduate student with University of Southern Mississippi professor Neil McMillen. She was inspired by his work on the book “Dark Journey: Black Mississippians in the Age of Jim Crow,” and knew from working with him that both the Chicago Defender and the New York Amsterdam News were two prominent black publications that would possibly have coverage of the tornado from black correspondents.
After deciding to look at the Chicago Defender first, she contacted the Chicago Public Library. Within three days, she received a response with all the clippings.
For Faulkner, it was also important to include the Chicago Defender’s coverage to add to what was written by three other big papers: The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, the Memphis Press-Scimitar and the Tupelo Daily News. Faulkner said in her opinion, the tornado set the stage for Tupelo to progress and begin developing “Tupelo Spirit.” One clipping from the Chicago Defender speaks of black and white patients being treated side by side and black physicians working.
“That’s got to be Tupelo Spirit. I’m not saying that everything was perfect, but it also shows people willing to rise above prejudices and see human beings as human beings in time of tragedy,” Faulkner said.
Future additions to the 1936 tornado exhibit will include a virtual reality simulation of a tornado and a video. Faulkner also hopes to collect oral history, which would include incorporating the late Augustus Ashby Sr.’s oral history on his experience following the tornado. Faulkner hopes to start collecting oral histories in November, and the museum will also begin producing both a podcast and a vlog dedicated to telling the Tupelo story.
Faulkner also wants to start collecting coverage of the rebuilding effort following the tornado, such as one clipping that speaks of Lane Chapel CME working on rebuilding shortly after the tornado.
The exhibit will be on display in the tornado room until April, after which the museum will display the 2014 tornado exhibit. Afterwards, the two tornado displays will rotate.
“This is a great addition to our existing tornado exhibit, and this is something that has never been done before since the ‘36 tornado,” Farned said.