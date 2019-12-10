NWS Memphis forecast - Dec. 12, 2019
JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, parts of Northeast Mississippi could see a wintry mix of precipitation hit the ground this afternoon. 

The area is expected to take on rain throughout the afternoon, with the chance it becomes snow - which could accumulate on grassy areas - into the evening. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s throughout the region around the 5 p.m. hour, and continue to drop into the night. The low expected is 27 degrees. 

We'll post updates as things adjust, and you can find more details for your area here: https://buff.ly/2RNZs31

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus