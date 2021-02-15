TUPELO • Agencies throughout Northeast Mississippi are responding to emergency shelter and cold weather needs.
The Red Cross of North Mississippi, which covers 31 counties, responded to needs Sunday and Monday, working directly with emergency management officials.
The agency is currently supporting any warming shelters in need with cots and blankets as requested, said executive director KC Grist. As of 11 a.m., Red Cross had not received a request for assistance in Northeast Mississippi, but provided assistance to some shelters in the Delta region of the state.
“So far, everything is still in a holding pattern, wait and see kind of situation. We’ve not had to really ... activate anything so far,” Grist said.
If there is a significant power outage, Red Cross will work with emergency management agencies to open congregate shelters in areas with no power or where it is predicated there won’t be power for several days.
Anyone with a specific need can call the main American Red Cross number at 1 800 RED CROSS ( 1-800-733-2767).
Emergency shelters are open for those in need.
The city of Oxford has opened an emergency shelter at the Oxford Activity Center for those in need, according to city's official Facebook page. The shelter opened Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. and will remain open and staffed 24 hours a day until further notice. Cots will be provided. Those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
As of 12:47 p.m., no one had utilized the shelter, and Oxford emergency management coordinator Jimmy Algood said.
The Salvation Army of Tupelo’s emergency shelter is now open so that people can stay all day or come in and out as needed. The Salvation Army has a few generators if there is a power outage, said Salvation Army of Tupelo Corps Officer Whitney Morton.
In terms of general response, the agency can also utilize their mobile kitchen for feeding if there are any extended power outages. Response planning began last week, and on Monday, they put a plan into action to ensure they had linens for additional people.
Both the cold weather shelter and regular lodge were at full capacity even prior to noon. Normally, the shelter sees 17 residents at a time; over the weekend, they housed around 50 people.
Morton said they would be limited in terms of staff and personnel and space, but continue doing their best to provide housing to those in need.
“We have not turned anyone away, and we won’t turn anyone away. We’ll find a way,” Morton said.