TUPELO - When Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre was left with an opening at the top of his administration, he looked to the department's past for a solution.
Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert announced in late November that he was retiring from the Tupelo Police Department to become the police chief in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Instead of promoting one person to deputy chief, Aguirre promoted two veteran officers to deputy chief.
"The department has a history of having more than one deputy chief," Aguirre said. "When Jerry Crocker was chief (from July 1996 through December 1997), he had two deputy chiefs - Billy Gibson and David Ledbetter,
"I had two very learned and wise men who are good at what they do and work well together. It was a pretty easy decision on my part. I knew what I wanted but didn't know how to sell it to the mayor."
Once he sat down with Mayor Jason Shelton and explained his idea, the mayor jumped on board. On Dec. 31, the city announced that majors Jackie Clayton and Anthony Hill had been named deputy chiefs. With the promotion and pay raise came additional responsibility.
Clayton will be responsible for the patrol division, narcotics and detectives. Hill will oversee special operations, the police academy, school resource officers and the Police Athletic League.
"They will have more responsibility and have to think of the big picture," Aguirre said. "They will have to take the blinders off and not just think about their sections. They will have to be more involved in the city administration."
The new deputy chiefs don't see any problems moving forward. They have worked together as majors since 2005, handling essentially the same divisions.
"It means a lot that the chief has confidence in me," said Hill, who will celebrate his 26th anniversary with the department in April. "I look forward to providing new ideas and being more involved.
"There will be more responsibility and more of a challenge to get training for officers and to create more partnerships in the community."
Clayton has been with the department 40 years. As a major, he handled the bulk of the operations side of the department. With the new title, he will also inherit the narcotics and detectives divisions.
"We know what the chief's mission is," Clayton said. "We want to treat the public the way people want to be treated. We have to emphasize the servant leader aspect."
While Clayton only has three divisions under his command, he has patrol, which has the most officers and the most interaction with the public.
"We deal with a small percentage of the population all the time," Clayton said. "We have to focus more on the folks we don't see a lot. We have to take into account a lot of people are not used to interacting with police."
Like most of the departments across the state and county, TPD has a lot of younger officers. In addition to making sure they receive the training to deal with the public and put their best foot forward, Clayton will have to address officer retention.
"We will have to figure out how to keep these young officers," Clayton said. "It's not that they don't like the job, but they might look elsewhere. We have to make sure the job remains appealing."
During Harold Chaffin's tenure as chief - 2002 through 2009 - instead of one deputy chief, there were three majors handling the day to day operations.
Aguirre said he considered that option, but felt two deputy chiefs would better suit his needs and the needs of the department.