TUPELO • The Lee County School District hosted a public interest meeting on Thursday night to reveal new details about the proposed career and technical education center ahead of a $15 million bond issue vote next month.
A special election on Jan. 14, 2020, will determine whether Lee County Schools builds the new technical center. If the bond issue is approved by voters, it will not produce a tax rate increase for taxpayers.
An estimated $9.5 million of the bond issue will go toward the career and technical center, $2 million will go toward security upgrades and any remaining funds — currently estimated at $3.5 million — will be used for infrastructure improvements across the district, according to superintendent Coke Magee.
William Dexter of the PryorMorrow architecture firm presented preliminary designs and blueprints for the technical center at the Thursday meeting.
The approximately 33,000 square foot facility will accommodate 140 to 180 students at a time and include five classrooms and four shop spaces that also include classrooms. The center will also have centrally located restrooms, a conference room and two collaboration rooms that could be used for job fairs, mock interviews and more.
The facility will include parking spaces for up to 140 vehicles and buses will also transport students to and from the center throughout the day.
The career technical center will be a near-equal distance from each of Lee County's three high schools: 16 miles from Saltillo High School, 19 miles from Mooreville and 12 miles from Shannon. Estimated travel times from the high schools to the technical center are between 16 and 21 minutes.
Dexter said the district owns 20.62 acres of land at the Community Development Foundation’s new industrial park called the Hive, which is where the center will be built. That means there’s plenty of room to expand the facilities in the future.
“We could almost double the size of the program with this building, say in five years, if you needed to do that,” Dexter said.
The district hopes to start construction in spring 2020 with a goal of having the yet-to-be-named center open and available for students to use beginning in August 2021.
Magee thinks having the technical center will be "a positive thing all the way around" and is hopeful that voters will approve the bond issue.
“To me, the only vote is yes — purely because of the opportunity it can provide to all the students in our county,” Magee said. “It doesn't matter if you’re a career-bound student, a college-bound student, where your interests may lie, we’re going to have something to offer you in this career technical field.”
The $2 million for security upgrades will be used to finish implementing plans developed by Les Nichols, an expert school security consultant based in Georgia.
School resource officers were placed at each campus in the district earlier this semester as part of that plan. New door lock and camera systems have also been installed.
Nichols said the district is approximately 40 to 50% of the way through implementing the measures he recommended. He said that evaluation is based less on money spent and more on the overall effect the updates have had on district security and called the addition of officers on each campus a “huge leap.”
Some of the improvements that still need to be made are reinforcing property boundaries, strengthening doors and windows, installing a visitor management system that functions across all campuses and developing various security plans and training for teachers.
In addition to funding construction for the career and technical center, the bond issue vote will determine whether Lee County Schools can move forward with those security upgrades.