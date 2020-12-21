CORINTH • The state auditor's office arrested Alcorn County Tax Collector Larry Ross Monday, charging him with embezzlement and fraud.
State Auditor Shad White also issued a demand letter claiming Ross owes $69,155.23 to taxpayers in Alcorn County. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
The Dec. 21 arrest came after a grand jury indicted Ross on two counts of embezzlement and one count of making a fraudulent statement by a local grand jury.
Authorities say the embezzlement came from the sale of car tags. Ross allegedly took the cash the county obtained by recycling unused vehicle license tags. He is also accused of pocketing official fees when people paid in cash. Investigators also found evidence Ross created and signed fraudulent bills of sale as tax collector. From March 2012 through March 2020, Ross purportedly embezzled $2,689.58 from Alcorn County.
In addition to the criminal findings, Ross is allegedly responsible for losses to the county in the amounts of $43,746.48 and $5,478.81 through waiving late penalties associated with the licensing and registration of motor vehicles.
“We are committed to stopping theft of public dollars in Mississippi, no matter when or where we find it,” White said.
Ross turned himself in to special agents with the Auditor's Office at the Alcorn County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.
If convicted, Ross faces up to 45 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. A conviction would also prevent him from serving as an elected official in the future.
Ross has served in his elected office since 2012, and most recently won re-election last year to a third term. He ran as an independent.
As an elected official, Ross is required to have a professional bond to cover his actions related to his official duties. That $10,000 surety bond covers his time as Alcorn County Tax Collector. He will remain personally liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.