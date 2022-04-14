TUPELO • Intense winds, reaching estimated speeds of more than 80 mph, left a widespread path of destruction Wednesday evening across north Mississippi, especially near the Tennessee state line.
Trees were toppled and roofs were lifted off some structures in Alcorn and Tippah counties, where more than 15,000 households were left without power. Work crews spent most of Wednesday night cleaning up debris, clearing roads and restoring power. By Thursday afternoon, about two-thirds of the power had been restored.
Unlike tornadoes, which leave distinct paths of destruction, the damages from this storm were widespread, if not random.
“We had trees down all over the county,” said Tippah County Emergency Management Agency director Tom Lindsey. “It wasn’t even straight line winds. It was just intense winds.”
The same intense, sustained winds also left the city of Corinth reeling.
“They are estimating the winds were 80-plus,” said Corinth Mayor Tommy Irwin. “I stepped outside around 7, and the wind sound was eerie. It wasn’t fun. That wind was pretty scary.”
The mayor said the downtown area took a major hit, damaging houses and businesses. While some areas of town had power restored fairly quickly, downtown Corinth, including city hall, was still in the dark Thursday afternoon.
With tree limbs and other debris littering the streets and many areas of the city without power, the Corinth city schools took the day off Thursday. The county schools still had classes, but did have some bus routes delayed because of the debris.
Considering the amount of limbs and debris across the city, Irwin estimated the clean-up could take up to two weeks.
Outside of Corinth, the damage was much more scattered said Alcorn County EMA director Ricky Gibens. There were a few trees down out on the county and a little damage in Farmington.
“We had some roof tops of businesses blown off and trees falling on houses,” Gibens said. “Two people were trapped in structures after trees fell. They had to be rescued. Thankfully, they only received minor injuries.”
There were only three minor injuries reported in Tippah County. The storm winds did peel back a portion of the roof at the Tippah County Hospital. The damage was isolated to the administrative side. Some offices received water damage, but none of the patient areas were damaged.
Left in the dark
The toppled trees took out plenty of power lines across the region. The Tippah County Electric Power Association said as many as 7,500 customers were without power at the peak Wednesday night. That number dropped to 2,500 by the light of day on Thursday and was around 1,500 that afternoon, Lindsey said.
In Alcorn County, as many as 8,000 customers were without power. The number dropped to 4,500 by mid-morning Thursday and around 2,200 that afternoon. The nature of the damages is making restoration of power difficult, said Alcorn County Electric Power Association chief financial officer Sean McGrath.
“We were able to get to the mass outages and get it restored fairly quickly,” McGrath said. “But the more isolated ones, there is a lot of debris and tree removal required just to get in there. For some people, it might be a two, three-day outage.”
Work crews can’t just restore power to someone at the end of the line. They have to start at the substations and steadily move downstream. Alcorn County EPA is being assisted by work crews from Prentiss County, Tishomingo County and Tombigbee EPAs.
And as they turned to power back on, crews discovered additional problems. The wind damaged the fiber optic lines as well, leaving customers without internet service.
“We had 1,100 fiber subscribers without service,” McGrath said. “In this day and age, electricity ad broadband are both necessities. We are working as fast as we can to restore both.”
The crews had bright clear weather on Thursday to continue the restorations and begin the clean up. Friday’s forecast calls for more sun and temperatures reaching 80. If the work stretches into the Easter weekend, it could be hampered by rain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.