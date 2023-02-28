BOONEVILLE – The Booneville Board of Aldermen quietly restored Mayor Chris Lindley’s full salary in February, three months after they slashed his pay by one-third.
City attorney Daniel Tucker had the item added to the board’s agenda, noting the 90-day probation period had expired.
There was no discussion of the motion by At-large Alderwoman LaVaile Shields to return Lindley to his full salary. The motion passed unanimously. The three months at the lower rate cost Lindley more than $5,000.
The restoration of full pay seems to end a turbulent 11-month period for the mayor that included an arrest and conviction for assaulting a minor, two separate probationary periods, the pay cut and aldermen taking away his city-owned vehicle.
During their Nov. 1, 2022 meeting, the board voted 4-1 to slash Lindley’s salary by more than one-third from $62,000 to $40,000 per year. When aldermen overrode Lindley’s veto two weeks later, they also placed the mayor under a 90-day probationary period where he could regain his full salary.
“It’s a chance for us to review his work ethic and if he makes significant improvements in that time, the board will consider restoring the original salary,” Ward 1 Alderwoman Tara Lauderdale said at the time.
The plan, presented by Lauderdale, included standard items like accountability, meeting deadlines for grants and including the aldermen in updates on city business. But it also included line items that Lindley was to conduct no personal business at city hall and that he was to remain sober during business hours and during meetings.
When asked, Tucker said Lindley’s sobriety was an issue during at least one board meeting.
In April 2022, the board approved a “90-day Performance Improvement Plan” for the mayor following a breakdown of communications between the mayor and board over possible grants as well as other issues.
The week after the first 90-day plan started, Lindley confronted two juvenile boys about riding a motorcycle to football practice at West Side Park. One boy said Lindley hit him in the back of the head three times. His parents pressed charges against Lindley.
Last fall in Prentiss County Justice Court, Lindley was found guilty of simple assault and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
After he was seen leaving a liquor store in the middle of the day in his city-owned vehicle, the board took away the vehicle in early June 2022. He used his personal vehicle for five months until the board voted last November to once again give him a city vehicle.
