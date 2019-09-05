OXFORD - A citizen's tip about a suspicious vehicle in the Woodlawn neighborhood led to the arrest of a couple on burglary charges.
On Aug. 30, a citizen noticed a truck driving slowly through the neighborhood around 8 p.m. Police responded and pulled over the truck. While talking to the man and woman inside the truck, police got a call that a house had just been burglarized. The items reported stolen were in plain sight in the truck.
Shaun Whitfield, 45, of Senatobia, and Sheila Ware, 39, of Sardis, were arrested and charged with residential burglary and possession of burglary tools. All stolen items were returned to the owner.
The investigation determined the couple were staying at a Wall Doxey State Park campsite. Stolen items from multiple jurisdictions were discovered at this camp site.
Whitfield and Ware were both given a bond of $50,000 during their initial court appearance. Both have holds on them for the Panola County Sheriff’s Department and Whitfield has a hold for multiple felony warrants in other jurisdictions.