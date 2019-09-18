OXFORD • According to the city of Oxford, "Lake Patsy" in Pat Lamar Park is undergoing a "heavy algae bloom." Thus, officials are asking that individuals avoid the lake while non-toxic chemicals are used to solve the issue.
The city posted this message on social media Wednesday:
"Our Buildings and Grounds Department is working conjunction with contracted biologists to remedy the problem. It is a multi-phase project and will take some time to totally eliminate the bloom."
We will have further updates as they come through.