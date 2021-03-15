TUPELO • Gov. Tate Reeves announced upcoming vaccine appointments will be open to all Mississippians beginning Tuesday.
The announcement comes after President Joe Biden directed states on Friday to make all adults eligible to receive vaccines by May 1, and less than two weeks after Reeves opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments up to Mississippians age 50 and older.
Until now, vaccine eligibility in Mississippi was limited to people ages 50 and older; people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions; teachers/staff/employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings; health care workers and EMT/paramedics and first responders.
At least 888,462 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Mississippi as of Monday — 582,217 have received at least one dose and 323,819 are fully vaccinated.
Nearly 20% of Mississippians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, while almost 11% are fully vaccinated.
Mississippi residents, and people who work within the state, can schedule an appointment at one of the Mississippi State Department of Health's 19 drive-thru vaccination locations by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu or calling the state's COVID hotline at 877-978-6453.
In Northeast Mississippi, MSDH vaccination sites are located in Lafayette, Lee and Oktibbeha counties.