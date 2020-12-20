TUPELO • The annual Saints’ Brew Christmas lunch at All Saints’ Episcopal Church looked different Sunday than in past years.
Instead of a sit-down luncheon with musical entertainment and an appearance from Santa Claus, lunch was served to-go style. COVID-19 may have forced the change, but All Saints’ still wanted to give all who arrived a meal before the holiday.
“This is our big yearly event,” said Cindy Smith of the All Saints’ Neighborhood Life committee, which organizes the lunch.
Everyone who went through the serving line received a plate of dressing, green beans and sweet potatoes, a soft drink or bottled water, a cup of vegetable soup, banana pudding and an orange. At the end of the line, each person was handed a bag filled with gifts. Adults were given a jacket and snacks, children a book and an activity pad.
The come-and-go lunch setup, Smith said, affected the interaction between all who lined up for the meals and the ones who served them.
“It was a come-and-go lunch, so we didn’t get to linger and talk as much,” she said. “But, we still tried to give them as much as we could and tried to make it as normal as we could.”
Lunch plates that were prepared but not handed out Sunday will be saved for the church’s daily Saints’ Brew meals.
Even though there was no sit-down lunch this time, Tupelo resident Ethel Osborne was still grateful for the food she received. She went through the line with her daughter, two grandchildren, sister and cousin.
“This is nice of them to do. I love it,” she said.