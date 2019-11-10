TUPELO • On Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., American Legion Post 49 is officially dedicating its conference room in the memory of David O. “Son” Puckett.
In World War II, his plane was shot down over Japan, and he was captured and sent to a prison camp.
Back home, his family got a telegram dated March 10, 1945: “The Department appreciates your great anxiety but details not now available and delay in receipt thereof must necessarily be expected.”
He was released at war’s end and came home to work with his father at Tupelo Lumber Co. He was married and had kids, and he kept the details about his wartime service mostly to himself.
“He would give you some cursory information, but he was not too talkative,” said his son, David O. Puckett III of Tupelo, in a 2017 interview.
But the story eventually came out about the elder Puckett, a pilot who earned the Navy Cross, the Red Star Medal from Russia, three Presidential Unit Citations and the European Theater Medal. He also served in the Pacific Theater and earned the Air Medal, Purple Heart, Prisoner of War Medal and Pacific Ribbon.
“He was awarded the Navy Cross. That’s quite an accomplishment,” said 80-year-old Dick Hill, who got to know Son Puckett over early morning coffee at TKE drugstore in downtown Tupelo. “He was in Collier’s, the front page of Collier’s Magazine. That was a popular national magazine.”
David Puckett sponsored the room, which has displays of the medals, as well as photos and other memorabilia, in his father’s honor.
“They decided to rebuild the American Legion after the (2014) tornado,” he said. “I heard they had rooms someone could sponsor. I decided to donate that space in the memory of my father, his service and his squadron.”
The Navy Cross and the Red Star Medal from Russia were awarded for the same attack on German submarines on Oct. 4, 1943. This is from the official citation:
“Despite damage to his plane, he steadfastly continued to fight, silencing the antiaircraft battery of one of the hostile ships, then with cool skill and aggressiveness participated in punishing assaults on the other submarines. Lieutenant Puckett’s superb airmanship, unwavering courage and loyal devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”
He was later assigned to the USS Bennington in the Pacific Theater. During a bombing run on Feb. 16, 1945, he dropped his plane to 9,000 feet to get below the cloud cover. His fuel tank was hit and fire spread throughout the plane.
“Flames were shooting up on my legs and face, and I was trying to get out when I passed out,” Son Puckett wrote. “When I came to, I was almost to the ground. I don’t remember getting out of the plane or pulling the cord for my chute to open.”
He spent two weeks in a Tokyo jail, where he was eaten by lice and fleas, and then was taken to Ofuna prison camp with no bed, table or chair. David Puckett said his dad shed a scary amount of weight.
“He got down to 110 pounds. On the size of his frame, that’s pretty skinny,” David Puckett said. “According to Pop, they just fed him barley and not much of that. It was kind of a soup mixture, mostly watered-down barley soup.”
If one prisoner upset the guards, everyone was beaten with what they called a “bimbo stick,” which was about the size of a baseball bat.
“You lose 50 to 80 pounds of weight the first six weeks on the new diet,” Son Puckett wrote, “so the bimbo stick would be felt down to the bone with not any cushion.”
The prisoners of war couldn’t speak to each other. They had beriberi, dysentery and gangrene and little in the way of medical supplies.
But Son Puckett had a blessing that came all the way from Tupelo.
He and Phil “Bo” Perabo grew up on Robins Street. When Puckett went to the University of Mississippi, Perabo followed a year later.
As adults, their paths crossed during flight training at Corpus Christi, Texas. They met again and shared a North Atlantic tour on the USS Bogue.
And after Son Puckett was shot down over Tokyo and put in a prison camp, Perabo soon followed. The old friends weren’t allowed to greet each other properly, but they arranged to meet at the latrines each night.
“Pop found a knot in the plywood one day,” David Puckett said. “They would meet there each night, stick their fingers through the hole and lock fingers as a way of saying, ‘We’re both still here. We’re both still together.’ It was a symbol of their connection.”
That stopped after Son Puckett was transferred to another prison camp, where he stayed until the war’s end. The two friends later reunited to convalesce together at a Naval hospital in Oakland, California, and then at a hospital in Millington, Tennessee.
“None of the above was worked on, worked out, planned, or thought about,” the elder Puckett wrote, “it just happened.”
Perabo eventually settled in Corpus Christi. Son Puckett returned to Tupelo, where he dove into work and family life. Perhaps remembering his months of deprivation, he always had a healthy appetite.
“He ate like a hog,” David Puckett said. “He ate everything he could get his hands on.”
Son Puckett kept his secrets at first, but some of them came out during those early morning coffee gatherings at TKE.
“He didn’t start talking about his war experiences until he was in his 70s,” Hill said.
Son Puckett, who died in 2005, wrote one six-page report about his service and another 10 pages about his unique connection with Perabo. It’s a treasure trove of memories, but it’s also incomplete. Certain details about his wartime experiences never will be available.
“He told me other stuff, yeah,” Hill said. “He told me some other stuff that’s not in there, and I’m not going to tell it to you.”
One of Puckett’s squadron mates is expected to attend the dedication ceremony.
Pettigrew said having the room named in Puckett’s memory gives it a more personal touch.
“It gives it local hero flavor; Son Puckett was definitely a military hero in anybody’s book, and it’s great for us to have the ability to honor somebody who put his life on the line for the country,” Pettigrew said.
Portions of this story were previously written in 2017.