TUPELO • Retired Air Force Col. Carlyle “Smitty” Harris went to American Legion Post 49 in Tupelo Friday afternoon for MIA/POW Recognition day. Instead of a program remembering and honoring those missing in action and prisoners of war, the ceremony was actually to dedicate a “homecoming room” in his honor.
Harris’ family and friends had worked in secret to gather memorabilia from his military career, which included eight years as a prisoner of the North Vietnamese.
“Y’all are a bunch of good secret keepers,” Harris told the crowd. “When I walked in here, I had no idea.
“I am so honored. Thank you and Post 49 for everything. I am proud to be part of this wonderful organization.”
Post commander Mike Pettigrew said the Legion has a program to honor veterans, “heroes who went above and beyond.” After the post dedicated a conference room to World War II prisoner of war Son Puckett, several people came forward wanting to do something special for Harris.
“The family helped gather the memorabilia and pictures in the room,” Pettigrew said. “One of Smitty’s daughters is an interior designer, so I turned that part over to her.”
Pettigrew said part of the Legion’s mission is to remember those who wore the uniform and to educate the public of their sacrifices.
“We want future generations to understand that simple men and women sometimes go above and beyond in the name of God, country and family.”
The room will serve a variety of roles at the post. It can be for small gatherings, a waiting room or just a place for private conversations away from the larger crowd.
Harris was a 36-year-old Air Force pilot with a wife and three small children when his fighter plane, a F-105 Thunderchief, was shot down over Vietnam on April 4, 1965. He was just the sixth American prisoner of war captured by the North Vietnamese and spent the next eight years in the Hoa Lo Prison, better known as the Hanoi Hilton. Harris taught the other prisoners a code they could tap on the wall that would allow them to communicate through the cell walls.
While he was a prisoner, his wife and family moved to Tupelo, because her sister lived there. It became a home for his wife, Louise, and Harris when he was finally released.
“We appreciate all the kindness this community has shown for my family,” said Lyle Harris, Harris’ son. “Our whole family loves this town.”
The Harrises have three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The latter all made it to Friday’s ceremony.
This was not the first time the community has done something to honor Harris’ service to the country. In 2015, the city installed a F-105 Thunderchief like the one he flew in Veterans Memorial Park. The project took five years to complete. The plane arrived in pieces in 2013 and had to be painstakingly reassembled.
The story of Harris’ time as a prisoner of war and his wife’s struggles back home are chronicled in the autobiography “Tap Code,” written by Harris and Sara W. Berry and released last fall.