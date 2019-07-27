TUPELO – While weather delayed this year’s Dudie Burger Festival, nothing but sunshine greeted Saturday’s celebration of the 18th annual festival in honor of the Dudie burger. The festival took place at the Oren Dunn City Museum in Ballard Park.
The event is a fundraiser for the museum, and while admission was free, Dudie burgers and snacks were sold, and children were able to ride the train and enjoy activities for $5. There was face painting, a Volkswagen for people to paint, and a table for birdhouse-building. Jay Moore of the Tupelo Gumtree Woodworker’s Association said all proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.
Hundreds of families came out to participate in the daylong event that featured music, contests, train rides and activities. This year’s festival included a water slide to help kids beat the heat of the day, and Culligan Water of Tupelo donated water coolers for the event. Museum curator Leesha Faulkner said she has already begun working with the assistant curator to plan next year’s event.
“We are already talking about how to improve, how to make it more interactive for kids, and then have the old standards too,” Faulkner said.
Children were given the opportunity to perform in a Goldfish-cracker-eating contest and a bubble-blowing contest. Winners received Dudie Burger Festival medals. There was also the annual Dudie burger-eating contest, in which the first-place winner received a trophy. The runner-up won a smaller trophy.
The festival, which was originally supposed to occur in May, was rescheduled in July based on dates that worked for both the museum and Parks and Recreation, said assistant curator Della Poston. Since the festival was already planned by former curator Rae Mathis, Poston said her job was mostly contacting people when the initial event was cancelled and organizing the event close to its new start.
The burger at the center of the day’s celebration got its name from Truman “Dudie” Christian, who returned to Tupelo after World War II and opened his fast food restaurant, where he served dough burgers until the diner’s closing in 1987.
“We still make our dough burgers the same way Mr. Christian did. We use his recipe and you get a combo just the way he would have sold it out of his diner, with a moon pie and the chips and the drinks,” Poston said.
The Dudie’s Diner trolley car now remains a part of the Oren Dunn City Museum, but this year’s festival welcomed the arrival of the museum's new curator, Leesha Faulkner.
Faulkner thanked everyone who came out and invited people to stop by and speak to her.
For Faulkner, this was an opportunity to greet people “like they’re coming to my house.”
“This is ... Tupelo’s house of history. It’s the people’s house, and we want people coming in and enjoying themselves,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner credited Poston, Mathis, board member Boyd Yarbrough, Tupelo Parks and Recreation director Alex Farned and Veterans Museum curator Tony Lote as this year’s organizers.
There were approximately 30 volunteers, among which were City of Tupelo chief operating officer Don Lewis, who helped cook Dudie burgers, and Harry Collins of the Mississippi Valley Flywheelers in Houston, who helped serve the burgers and described himself as a friend of the museum.
Sponsors for this year’s event included Friends of the Museum, Coca-Cola, B&B Concrete, Dodge's, Boyd Yarbrough, Pegues Funeral Home, MidSouth and WoodmenLife. Donations ranged from $200 to $745.
Faulkner said the fundraiser would help as the museum begins to reestablish the board and introduce new exhibit presentations.
Among Faulkner’s hopes are more hands-on exhibits for children, a future atlatl competition, more involvement from children at local school districts and digitizing of current paper documents. Faulkner also wants to start collecting local stories to go along with current exhibit photos.