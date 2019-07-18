TUPELO - When the International Edsel Club began in 1969, it was forming around a car that already had ceased production and was becoming something of a novelty item.
Fifty years later, the club is hosting its annual rally in Tupelo on the heels of the closure of the Tupelo Automobile Museum, which is partially what brought the rally here in the first place.
This year’s event will be from July 24-27 at the Hilton Garden Inn and the BancorpSouth Conference Center. Anywhere from 30 to 40 cars should be making the trip to Tupelo, and Larry Stegall, a club member from Ponotoc, said more than 100 attendees are expected.
There are more than 400 members in the International Edsel Club, and the annual rally typically occurs in July. Despite having chapters throughout the country and in other parts of the world, the club has primarily been based in the upper Midwest, said vice president Jim Turner. The location for this year’s rally was determined by the Magnolia Chapter of the International Edsel Club, which includes Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
“Jeff Carrothers (leader for the Magnolia Chapter) has done an amazing job of planning every detail of this rally. His team members have put together something special for the entire club to enjoy,” Turner said.
Stegall has been a member of the club since 1983 and described the annual event as a family reunion. This year’s location was voted on at last year’s convention, when a bid was made to host in Tupelo to visit the Tupelo Automobile Museum and Elvis Presley Birthplace. Stegall said when the vote was held, it had not yet been announced that the museum would be closing in April, which shifted some of the focus of this year’s event.
The Tupelo Automobile opened in 2002 and served as the officially designated State of Mississippi automobile museum from 2003 until its closing.
With the museum being home to more than 170 vehicles during its time, it was an attraction that many of the club members were looking forward to experiencing.
However, Stegall said the event was mostly organized in Tupelo to pay homage to the Edsel dealership Harris, Shappley and Temple Edsel Sales. While the dealership is long gone, it represents a rare bit of history on a car that was once synonymous with failure.
“I’ve been to the library and done some research and I have yet to find an actual photograph of the dealership. You would think that this was a big thing. The Ford Motor Company, they kept this kind of a hush-hush secret until opening day, which was Sept. 4, 1957,” Stegall said.
A product of Ford, the car was only made for from 1958 to 1960. The car was expected to make Ford Motor Company more competitive, but instead resulted in a $250 million financial failure, according to the International Edsel Club’s website. Among features that made it unpopular with buyers was its electronic push button and unique speedometer. Stegall said the failure of the car is what makes it a harder collector’s item to own, as Ford stopped production of parts for the car and didn’t attempt to preserve information on it.
Attendees are expected to begin arriving as early as Tuesday, but the majority of activities will take place on Friday and Saturday. That is when the Edsel cars will be judged according to class type. Turner recommends attendees come on Saturday morning for Show Day, which is when all the cars will be on display.
There will also be membership meetings and officer meeting to discuss the future of the club and vote for both officers and the site for next year. There will also be auctions for donated parts, of which the club gets a percentage of the profits, as well as automobile auctions. There will also be seminars and workshops on the maintenance of Edsel cars. Visitors can also expect a model car contest, which will be on display in the convention lobby. The event will end with a banquet.
“It’s just kind of a big family affair, especially with the people who live so far away that we don’t get to see but once a year. It’s a lot of fun, and I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just like the lady (in on old commercial for the Edsel car) said: It’s like falling in love. You have to own one to understand it,” Stegall said.
Information about the schedule of events for the rally can be found at internationaledsel.com or @InternationalEdselClub on Facebook.